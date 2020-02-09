He has a tremendous Saturday; Again in containment to overcome 280 million rupees

Tanhaji Box Office: It was a tremendous Saturday for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as 2.76 crore I enter. Given the fact that this is the fifth consecutive week and Saturday was the 30th for the protagonist of Ajay Devgn at the box office, this is simply excellent.

Friday also the collections were good enough in Rs 1,15 million But this growth on Saturday has just brought a completely different dimension to the movie. This indicates that the current week would also be quite good. While Sunday would grow more and be in the Rs 3.50 million range, it would be interesting to see if weekdays maintain an execution rate of more than 1 crore right through.

Tanhaji Box Office Day 30: Have a tremendous Saturday; Again in containment to overcome 280 million rupees

The movie has collected so far 263.43 rupees and now he’s back in containment to head the 280 crore brand. The film is a great success and if the tax exemption came earlier, it could have directly entered the 300 Crore Club.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

