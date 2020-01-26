Tanhaji Treasury: It turns out it’s one incredible run for Tanhaji – Unsung Warrior. Despite being a scenographic film and still gaining popularity among viewers, it is still too powerful on a daily basis. This is evidenced in the third week, which shows again that they are really huge. If Friday was just as good 5,38 crores, the collections collected in the movie on Saturday are among the best of the best.

16 days at Tanhaji Box Office: It continues its market market, has an incredible Saturday

The movie has collected 8.75 crores * more and that’s a huge leap through Friday. Usually, a content-based movie can do it, even during its first weekend, and here Tanhaji – the commercial movie Unsung Warrior does it on an unprecedented third weekend.

Ajay Devgn starrer now benefits from tax exemption, especially from Maharashtra, where the film is now the biggest of all. The collected film simply does not stop 211,58 crores * has already surpassed life’s largest gross gross product, Ajay Devgn, Golmaal Again (205,72 crores) in 15 days.

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!