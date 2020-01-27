Total revenues on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 29,073.19 rupees during the quarter compared to Rs 24,653.15 rupees in the same period of the previous year.

Updated:January 27, 2020, 5:50 p.m. IST

The headquarters of the HDFC Bank of India is represented in Mumbai, India. REUTERS

New Delhi: The mortgage lender HDFC Ltd reported on Monday a 24.3 percent increase in consolidated net earnings to Rs 4,196.48 million for the third quarter ending in December.

He had published a net gain (before the adjustment for minority interests) of Rs 3,377.05 rupees during the corresponding period from October to December 2018-19.

Total revenues on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 29,073.19 rupees during the quarter compared to Rs 24,653.15 rupees in the same period of the previous year.

On an independent basis, net profit increased almost four times to Rs 8,372.49 crore from Rs 2,113.80 crore in the same previous fiscal period, HDFC said in a regulatory presentation.

Revenue increased by Rs 20,291.46 crore against Rs 10,582.49 rupees. Gruh Finance Ltd (Gruh), an associate of the Corporation merged with and with Bandhan Bank effective as of October 17, 2019, he added.

“The Corporation was assigned 15,93,63,149 shares that add up to 9.90 percent of the total issued share capital of Bandhan Bank … upon canceling the investment in Gruh, the Corporation has recognized a fair value gain of Rs 9,019.81 rupees, “HDFC said.

The stocks of HDFC closed at Rs 2395.80 in BSE, a decrease of 2.25 percent since the previous close.

