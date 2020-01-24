Mumbai HDFC Bank will retain global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to identify a successor to managing director Aditya Puri, the country’s leading private lender said Thursday.

“Egon Zehnder has been recommended by the search committee and unanimously appointed by the bank’s board of directors,” said Neeraj Jha, spokesman for HDFC Bank, in an email, confirming a Reuters report on the matter on Thursday.

Reuters had previously reported that the board of the HDFC Bank had taken advantage of the global head hunting firm in an attempt to end a stalemate in the boardroom about Puri’s successor and focus on a candidate.

Four sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that a six-member internal search committee, appointed in November last year, has not been able to reach a consensus on the selection of a Puri successor, who has been leading the largest lender private country since its inception in 1994.

Puri, whose term ends in October this year, is also an advisor to the search committee responsible for identifying a suitable candidate.

“The last decision to hire a global advisory firm was made after the members of the search committee realized that they had been struggling to reach a consensus on the final name,” said a source familiar with the internal deliberations between Committee members

“The deadline for Puri’s successor is approaching … the bank will have to designate someone who can continue to press for growth despite the economic slowdown,” the source added.

According to the regulations, the bank must obtain the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), before any new appointment can be confirmed. HDFC Bank is one of three national lenders that the central bank has designated as “too big to fail.”

Egon Zehnder, who declined to comment on the matter, in 2018 also helped Axis Bank, another private lender, find its executive director.

A second source at HDFC said that differences between senior leadership over succession has been the crucial reason for the delay in identifying a new managing director.

The sources said Puri and Deepak Parekh, who is the president of India’s largest housing finance company, HDFC, which owns a minority stake in the bank, have disagreed about the bank’s estate plan, and both advocated their favorite candidates to secure the job.

Puri’s preferred options include HDFC executive directors Bhavesh Zaveri, Sashidhar Jagdishan and Kaizad Bharucha, three of the sources said.

Two of those sources also said Parekh has been rooting to reinstate Paresh Sukhtankar, who resigned as a Puri deputy in 2018.

Sukhtankar, who joined the bank with Puri in 1994, was expected to be Puri’s successor. The reasons for his departure remain unclear.

Regarding the questions about the names in the fray and the differences between Puri and Parekh, Jha of HDFC Bank said that “the information is speculative and incorrect.”

Parekh and Puri personally did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The sources said that the search committee in an attempt to calm the tension had also contacted major bank executives working abroad to find an acceptable candidate for Puri and Parekh.

Board members held preliminary discussions with Indian-born bankers Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group, and Ajay Banga, CEO of Mastercard Inc, about the work, two of the sources said.

The result of these discussions was not clear.

Gupta and Banga were not immediately contacted for comment.

Analysts that track the bank’s financial health said Puri has handled it with an iron hand, preventing it from accumulating a high level of bad loans at a time when most of its peers were struggling.

“The new successor needs to have a vision to be able to detect opportunities and constantly stay at the forefront, which is what Puri has been doing,” said Suresh Ganapathy, chief financial services research officer at Macquarie.

Puri, India’s highest-paid banker with a salary of Rs 136.7 million ($ 1.92 million) excluding stock options, had been looking for another term, two of the sources said.

However, the central bank has stated that the executive directors of private banks must retire at the age of 70.

(Report by Rupam Jain and Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Edition of Euan Rocha and David Evans)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.