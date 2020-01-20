Shares of the largest private sector lender in India, HDFC Bank Ltd, fell almost 2% on Monday after they reported a 33% year-on-year increase in net earnings to Rs.4,416.5 million for the December quarter ( Q3).

At 12:02 pm, the shares of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1,260.75, 1.4% less, after reaching the day low of Rs 1,253.75. The stock has risen more than 17% in the last year compared to an increase of almost 13% in the Nifty 50 index.

HDFC Bank said on Friday that net interest income for the third quarter grew 12.7% to Rs 14,172.9 million rupees compared to the previous year in a 19.9% ​​loan growth and a growth in loans. 25.2% deposits.

However, asset quality weakened in the December quarter because gross non-productive assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances increased 4 basis points to 1.42% compared to the previous quarter, while the NPA Net increased 6 bp to 0.48%. Provisions and contingencies also increased 37.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,043.56 rupees during the quarter.

After the gains, Kotak Institutional Equities maintained the “add” rating on HDFC shares with a target price of Rs 1,350. The brokerage firm noted that the proportion of unsecured loans is relatively high, with 17% of total loans, but added that early warning indicators (NPL) are still stable.

Credit Suisse also maintained the “superior performance” rating, while raising the target price to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,400 per share previously, saying that HDFC Bank should continue to allow market share gains.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank said that Keki Mistry ceased to be the director of its board of directors when he completed his 8-year term. “In terms of the provisions of section 10A (2A) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, no director of a Banking Company, other than its President or full-time Director, by name called, he will occupy a continuous position for a period longer than eight years, “the bank explained.

In addition, according to reports, the bank will send a list of shortlisted candidates, who can replace outgoing managing director Aditya Puri, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in July-August.

