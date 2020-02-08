HD Deve Gowda asks regional parties to gather behind congress to stop BJP

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda warned the regional and secular parties not to sit still while watching the developments in the country.

Bengaluru: Senior JD (S) leader and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has called on all regional and secular parties to join forces with Congress and work together to adopt the BJP.

He noted that mere speeches would not help, he said that regional and secular parties should strengthen their power politically in the country.

“We must all work with Congress and work with the available force, only then can we stop them (the BJP),” said the JD (S) supremo at a public meeting organized by the party in the Hassan district. on Saturday.

Gowda warned the regional and secular parties not to sit still and watch the developments in the country. “If the small and regional parties do not exercise the powers that Dr. B. Ambedkar has given to the country, they (BJP) will go so far as to finish them,” he said.

Interestingly, in the run-up to the December assembly in Karnataka, the JD (S) Patriarch had said he would not join the congress and call it “not reliable.”

