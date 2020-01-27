HC to hear call from Center for additional funding

NEW DELHI: A bench of 5 judges of the Supreme Court should hear Tuesday the plea of ​​the Center seeking to obtain 7,844 crore rupees as additional funds from the successors of the American company Union Carbide Corporation, now owned by Dow Chemicals, to grant compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The bench, composed of judges Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat, will hear the curative motion filed by the Center for better compensation for the victims. The Center requests a directive to Union Carbide and other companies for an additional amount of Rs 7,844 crores, in addition to the amount of the previous settlement of US $ 470 million in 1989 to pay compensation to the victims of the tragedy of the gas. More than 3,000 people died in the tragedy as a result of the release of methyl isocyanate gas (MIC).

The Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) awarded compensation of USD 470 million (Rs 715 crore at the time of settlement) after the toxic gas leak from the Union Carbide factory on the night of December 2 to 3, 1984, killing more than 3,000 people and affected 1.02 lakh more.

Survivors of the 1984 tragedy have long struggled for adequate compensation and appropriate medical treatment for the illnesses caused by the toxic leak.

The Center had filed a curative request with the Supreme Court in December 2010 for better compensation.

On June 7, 2010, a Bhopal court sentenced seven leaders of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) to two years in prison for this incident.

UCC President Warren Anderson was the main accused at the time, but did not appear for the trial. On February 1, 1992, the Bhopal District Court declared it absurd.

Bhopal courts had issued two non-punishable warrants against Anderson – in 1992 and 2009. Anderson died in September 2014.

