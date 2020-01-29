HC maintains 27% quota for CBOs in jobs

By modifying the provisions relating to reserves, the government of Kamal Nath had increased the reserve for CBOs from 14% to 27% in October 2019.

Lawyer Himanshu Dubey represented the state government while Prashant Singh for MPPSC in the High Court. Sidharth Radheylal Gupta and Jahanvi Pandit argued for the petitioners.

Advocates of the petitioners argued that the reserve for CBOs had been increased without a recommendation from the CBO Commission. They also said that the state government decision was made without a field study.

The government is not serious on the OBC reserve

The way the state government has dealt with the OBC reservations issue before the High Court shows its non-engagement and non-serious attitude towards the issue, said High Court lawyer Rameshwar Singh .

“It was a matter of prestige for the Kamal Nath government but, surprisingly, neither the General Counsel nor the Deputy General Counsel represented the case, rather a less experienced lawyer from the panel decided,” said Singh.

President of OBC, SC, ST Ekta Parishad, Lokendra Gurjar, who also made a request to intervene, said that the MPPSC had recently announced 630 vacations in which 170 seats were reserved for OBCs, but now the seats reserved will be reduced to 82 seats only.

The CBOs will not sit completely and will avenge the government in the upcoming local body elections, he added.

