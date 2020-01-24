HC asks JNU to argue against IHA decision to change hostel manual

The rent for students of category below the poverty line (BPL) for double and single rooms has been increased to Rs 150 and Rs 300 per month respectively.

Previously there were no service and service fees, but now the university will charge GLP students 500 rupees and other students 1,000 rupees for the same.

The petition to the High Court also challenged the IHA meeting minutes, which indicate that mess clean-up services, room costs, among other expense categories, will increase by 10% each academic year. .

Affirming that the increase in hostel fees would have a direct impact on the future of students, the plea asked for instructions to prevent the academic from taking measures that would give effect to the draft hostel textbook.

He had also requested instructions to prevent the university from enrolling students for the new term based on the new fee structure through its enrollment circular for the winter semester 2020.

The JNU executive council showed “total non-application of the spirit” when creating students “below the poverty line,” the plea said.

“It is argued that the criteria for” below the poverty line “were not provided in the draft manual for the hostel. Students admitted. No clarity was even provided in the revised version of the IHA on this issue, “he said.

The student body had declared that JNUSU was a necessary guest member of various committees established under the JNU Law of 1966 and its representatives were entitled to participate in the meeting of the IHA committee to discuss the draft manual of the hostel.

“JNUSU wrote a letter dated December 27, 19 to the JNU Vice-Chancellor to become aware of the situation and to initiate a dialogue. The petitioners reiterated the instructions of this Court and requested that a dialogue be initiated between JNUSU and the VC / JNU administration regarding the Hostel Manual Project, however, no response was received from the VC or the administration, he said.

.