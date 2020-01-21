HBO's We Are The Dream can be the emotional ointment that brings us through this hellish winter

Screenshot: HBO

Documentaries that record students’ lives as they prepare for significant events could be the trend of this burgeoning decade, and if so, I’m excited about it. It took exactly 1.5 days to fully plow Cheer, but now that I’m done, I need another solution. This trailer for “We Are The Dream: The Children of the Oakland MLK Oratorical” by HBO gives me hope that I don’t have to wait long.

Here is the description according to HBO:

Every year in Oakland, CA, hundreds of Grade 12-12 students attend the Martin Luther King Oratorical Festival, playing a mix of published and original poems and speeches. This documentary shows the months before the 40th annual festival, in which schools across the city send their best students to the competition. It is a portrait of passionate young people who speak on topics that interest them – social justice, immigration and more – and a community that celebrates them.

In terms of content, We Are the Dream has nothing to do with Cheer, but I’m there as long as there are nervous tensions and stylized film recordings. In addition, adorable children who are passionate about defending themselves against hate will be a soothing balm against an endless winter of elections, and I don’t know anything about you, but my battered soul needs all the help it can get.