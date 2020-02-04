HBO’s ‘McMillions’ serves fried fraud: NPR

The documentary McMillions explores, using archive images and recreations, the history of fraud discovered in the McDonald’s Monopoly game.

McMillions It premiered on HBO on Monday, February 3.

Wherever there are gains, there is a risk of poorly earned profits. Even in the drive-thru.

The McDonald’s Monopoly game, which offers instant win opportunities and game pieces that can be collected to win set prizes, has been held in markets around the world since 1987. It has encouraged people to collect their game pieces. of french fries boxes and cups, and even interior magazines. And, as Jeff Maysh detailed in The Daily Beast in 2018, during the 1990s, he was subjected to massive fraud.

Now, HBO has a documentary series called McMillions (which they design in some places, but not all, like McMillion $). Counted in six parts, it begins with a striking FBI agent who discovered a Post-It note on his partner’s desk about the case and sank his teeth into it, and expands to closely include McDonald’s staff, other investigators and people. less closely related to the scheme that saw the game pieces aimed at the hands of particular conspirators. How they did it? How did it turn out, says the agent before the camera, “there were almost no legitimate winners” of the top prizes for over 10 years? It takes several hours to explain.

McMillion $ has been blessed with one of the excellent tools of a nice documentary: a great cast of characters. The first episodes are anchored by Doug Mathews, the agent who began chasing fraud with his partner Rick Dent. You may find Mathews charming, as I did, or you may find him as a hateful showboat, as some of my correspondents did on Twitter. Both positions seem completely defensible. (Dent strongly refuses to participate in the documentary because it is the opposite of Mathews, who seems to be having a lot of fun telling the story). Without revealing anything, virtually everyone involved seems to have a life larger than life. personality, at least in the three episodes offered to the press.

But what elevates the series above its basic “ can you believe it ” story is that directors James Lee Hernández and Brian Lazarte can go back and show the parts of this story that are substantially less capricious. A woman is originally presented as an almost comic liar, but then she is given the opportunity to explain how she ended up in this situation. It is not so difficult to understand how it felt that it was a relatively minor moral error to deprive people of an unexpected gain and grant one instead, that this opportunity is a “blessing,” as a “winner” says. And she explains how she was also taken advantage of.

The great crime, when it is not violent, can have a fun element: bold, inventive and condemned to explode in the faces of the perpetrators. But big criminals often suck small criminals, and in those stories, you often find despair and naivety. If the government encourages you to do something you would never have done on your own, that is entrapment; If a criminal encourages you to do something you would never have done on your own, that is your life changed. McMillions does a good job doing that turn, almost taking advantage of his own lightness to make the point.

The first episode is masterful in the creation of FBI agents as heroes: draw Jacksonville, Florida. office where the investigation became a quiet destination, an unusually boring place to be part of the FBI. Use music that you can listen to in a 70’s police show when important discoveries diminish. It focuses on Mathews’ desire to go undercover for fun. There is an intelligent use of abrupt silences to highlight comedy in its high octane spinning.

But as the series progresses, it changes shape, which is one of the reasons I wish everything was available for a preview. I’m curious about the final structure of these six episodes, but the first three got my full attention.