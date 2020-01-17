HBO should absolutely do Alt-History slavery show

The series was to be directed by the creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and had already received numerous reviews like “Slavery Fan Fiction”. Despite Weiss and Benioff’s best efforts to defend themselves against this response, everyone involved clearly lost enthusiasm for seeing it. Now, we’ll never know if the white guys who created such a tasteful representation of the dark-skinned savage Dothraki – and then murdered them all in an instant in the Season 8 trash fire – would have dealt with the subject of slavery with the care and sensitivity it deserves.

Anyone, even vaguely engaged in culture, could have predicted the criticism that two whites would invite by proposing to tell a story about the victory of the civil war by the South – especially at a time in our country where people were fighting for statues of Confederate “heroes” and especially when they are two white guys whose sloppy approach to television writing has recently earned them universal disdain. But is the concept itself such a bad idea?

In the hands of a Nazi – or even a descendant of the Nazis – an alternative story in which Germany wins World War II seems deeply unpleasant, but there is a reason why the man with the high castle convincing material. It is not often that the course of history is so completely at stake, determined by the outcome of a major conflict. And while the world has largely found ways out of the bloodshed of the 1930s and 1940s (despite the cyclical persistence of fascist ideology) in many ways, the United States has never recovered from the the fracture that almost tore us apart in the 1860s – leave alone the centuries of racialized slavery of the goods that preceded it.

America is now more politically divided than it has ever been since the Civil War. And while we continue to make films that take place at that time – highlighting the horrors and inventing fantasies of revenge – they have not erased the idealized image of the South Antellellum sold by Gone With the Wind, or the concerted effort to recast the slave states as noble outsiders who fight only for the principle of “state rights”. A responsible approach to an alternative story could explore the forms of oppression pioneered by American slavery, the subliminal ways in which many have persisted despite the failure of reconstruction, sharecropping, the laws of Jim Crow, l prison state and recent attacks on voting rights.

If HBO were a little smarter, they would take the seed of that idea – which Weiss and Benioff obviously should never have touched – and give it to a black designer who could explore both the horrors of Confederate victory and the ways including the South never really lost. Maybe Roxane Gay could work there – or N.K. Jemisin or Jordan Peele, or all of the above. There is no shortage of people who could do justice to the concept – essentially anyone except Kanye…

