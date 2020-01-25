Hayley Williams, Megan Thee stallion, Mitski & More

Y / NY / N is a guide to the week’s music releases based on our highly scientific, non-subjective yes / no rating system.

Y.E.S .: Megan Thee stallion, “B.I.T.C.H.” – Megan Thee Stallion and her bionic knees have been unstoppable since her viral video “Big Ole Freak” almost a year ago. Since then, she’s released a critically acclaimed mixtape, collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj and Normani, and released the Hot Girl Summer Mantra last year. All of this, in addition to college and the sudden death of her mother and grandmother. And now Meg is here with the first single of her debut album and like everything she has done in her career, she has delivered. “BITCH” tries out Tupac’s “Ratha Be Ya Nigga” and shows an always self-confident Megan, who sets the law and claims: “I’d rather be a BITCH” / “Because you call me that if I stumble anyway” There’s a lot to do here like, especially the gentle, updated homage to the hip-hop beats of the 90s on the west coast. But what impresses me the most is Megan’s sense of humor: “It’s 2020, I’m not Finnish to argue about Twerkin.” I mean, that’s right! Don’t waste time with a man who wants to suppress your problems or those of others. – Ashley Reese

Y: Hayley Williams, “Simmer” – And so the era of the solo Hayley Williams begins. The Paramore frontwoman (and the only original member of the group) has lent her vocals here and there for a couple of solo singles (with Zedd, BoB, Chvrches, American Football, and some other notable artists, who I doubtless don’t mention here). but “Simmer” is something else, built from pieces of the past. Unlike anything in Paramore’s pop-punk repertoire (except for short-term rashes from the 80s synth-pop syncopation), this is scary and dark and crazy and rough – things Williams has always shrouded in hymn bridges. Now she is leaning on her tiredness. All comparisons with Radiohead are not wrong. – Maria Sherman

N: Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani, “Nobody Except You” – If you’ve always wanted to see the grotesque couple of pop music for three minutes, boy, this is the video for you. For the rest of the world – it’s not mine, dog. -MRS

Fuck yes: Soakie, “Boys On Stage” – Every minute I don’t get the identity of Soakie’s members is a minute of pure torture. I know the following: The hardcore band consists of members from New York and Melbourne. In the descriptions of La Vida Es Un Mus Records, the singers are compared with “Nick Blinko” (Rudimentary Peni) and “Part Vi Subversa” (Poison Girls). The first song I heard from them, “Boys on Stage”, begins with the statement “There are too many damn boys on stage.” The song deconstructs the idea from there and attacks the performative masculinity that torments most men in hardcore. It’s both excellent and perfect on the nose and I haven’t heard a song this week. (That says a lot. Hayley Williams just dropped a solo single.) – MS

Hell, yes, but I don’t see the film in which it can be seen: Mitski, “Cop Car” – So, it’s cool to do songs for movie soundtracks again, I think? Mitski made a great song for the official film soundtrack of The Turning, a horror film I can summarize from the commercials: The curly kid of Stranger Things says Mackenzie Davis for about 90 minutes of scary shit. People are likely to die in the end. I’m not interested in seeing The Turning because it looks really bad and even the dark, grubby delicacy of “Cop Car” can’t change my mind in this regard. But “Cop Car” really checks all the criteria for me: distorted instrumentals, creepy vocals and Mitski’s unique brand of craziness that never feels hokey or attractive. But maybe I can’t trust it. Mitski could have said, “I get mean when I’m nervous, like a bad dog,” with that scary tremor in her voice for two minutes and I probably would have said, “Wowee, that claps.”

It’s nice: Chromatics, “Toy” – Well, I don’t really have much to say about this Chromatics track, unless I’m so happy that there are new Chromatics! Italians have produced a treasure trove of synth pop, and Chromatics is part of this collection. There’s not a lot to do with “Toy”, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad or boring. It’s just … the Chromatics do what they do best. This is your bread and butter. The song didn’t blow me away, but it felt like a soothing old blanket to wrap up. If you’re already a Chromatics fan, you’ll be happy enough. If you don’t, this could act as a suitable intro. – AR