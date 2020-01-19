Hayley Kiyoko Cancels Next North American Tour

Less than two weeks before its initial launch date, Hayley Kiyoko canceled her next North American tour, sharing the bad news via social media.

“The tour schedule did not go as we hoped and due to many factors that do not line up for the coming year, I have to make the extremely difficult decision to cancel my next one. North American tour, “Kiyoko wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve never canceled a show date in my entire career, so it’s really one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made, and even more heartbreaking to express to you.”

After announcing the tour in October, it was scheduled to start in San Diego on January 29 and continue until March 13 in Hollywood. “I promise we will look back at that time and know that it led to something more and more important. Please know that I am not going anywhere,” she said. said, adding that she would not take time off and would rather use the time to work on her next album.

See Kiyoko’s full post below.