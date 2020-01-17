Hayden Christensen joins Ewan McGregor at ACE Comic Con Northeast 2020

Hayden Christensen will be with Jedi Ewan McGregor in Boston, where they will be seen at ACE Comic Con from March 20-22. Hayden Saturday and Ewan both days.

Prepare your lightsabers because Hayden Christensen, also known as Anakin Skywalker, will perform at #ACEComicCon in Boston on Saturday, March 21st! He will join the previously announced guests Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston and Ewan McGregor.
VIP packages, photo ops and autographs for Hayden will be sold on Tuesday, January 21st, at 3:30 p.m. ET. If you purchase a Hayden Christensen VIP package, Ewan McGregor’s photo operations can be upgraded to a double photo (subject to availability).
We are also happy to say that Ewan McGregor will now be present BOTH Saturday AND Sunday!
If you’ve already purchased a solo photo op with Ewan McGregor for Saturday, you can upgrade to a dual photo op (subject to availability) in waves to upgrade from Tuesday, January 21, 3:00 p.m. ET and timing to consider. All available dual ops are NOT required for upgrades.

All Ewan McGregor SUNDAY VIP packages, autographs and Solo Photo Ops will go on sale on Tuesday January 21st at 3:30 p.m. ET.

