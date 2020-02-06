Hawks trade Jabari Parker to the kings

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sport

General Manager Travis Schlenk and the Atlanta Hawks have been extremely active for Thursday’s NBA trading period.

That includes separate deals in which Atlanta has won Jeff Teague, Clint Capela and Nene.

Atlanta is not ready yet. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the hawks exchanged Jabari Parker and Alex Len for the Sacramento Kings for dissatisfied center Dewayne Dedmon and two picks in the second round.

Sacrameto trades Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Atlanta also gets two picks in the second round.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Atlanta has sought reinforcements. Adding Dedmon and Capela to the mix will help in that respect.

Signed to a $ 40 million three-year contract last summer, Dedmon regretted this decision almost immediately and has wanted it from Sacramento for some time. He averages 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds on the season.

In the meantime, Parker has missed the last month plus a shoulder injury. The overall pick number 2 is on average 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds on 50% shoot from the field in the season.