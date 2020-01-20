Photo: AP Photo / Carlos Osorio

Atlanta Hawks’ Chandler Parsons suffered “several serious and permanent injuries” after being hit by a driver arrested for DUI.

Parsons has been reported to have suffered traumatic brain injury, a herniated disc and a torn labrum.

Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after he was hit by a lawyer accused of DUI, according to a lawyer. Parsons suffered “several serious and permanent injuries, including traumatic brain injury, a herniated disc and a torn labrum”. His return to the game is unclear. pic.twitter.com/GxvuNByzh5

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

“Chandler was in excellent physical condition at the time of the wreck,” said his representative. “He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health and at this point his ability to return to play is unclear.”

The accident occurred on January 15th after training and the original report said Parsons had suffered a concussion and whiplash.

Parsons hadn’t played much this season and now it seems his career may be in jeopardy.