Haven, the RPG love story from Furi dev, unveils a beautiful opening film

Furi was a game about intense boss fights from developer The Game Bakers. Their next game, Haven, is really nothing but having real-time battles and demanding tactical timing. This is an adventure and a love story between the protagonists, treated with maturity and humor. Along these lines, the game can be played alone or in a cooperative for two players, and the second player can fall in or out as desired. And to remind us that Haven exists, The Game Bakers shared the opening movie of the game on YouTube.

And wow, the same parts are trippy and beautiful.

The opening film was produced by Yapiko Animation and Yukio Takatsu. It’s fair to say they knocked him out of the park.

Haven will be released in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but a precise release date has not yet been set. Stay tuned for updates about this game if you like a good love story.

And for a deeper insight into this charming upcoming title, view The Escapist’s interview with The Game Bakers about Haven last August. It touches on various topics, from inspirations to nuts and bolts, as the game is probably somewhere between six and 10 hours.

