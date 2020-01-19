Have you thought about signing up for a self-improvement course this winter? The AstroTwins say they should try it!

What do you see in the stars today? Every day, our resident astrologers, Tali and Ophi Edut (A.k.a. The AstroTwins) Set up your personal horoscope together with the self-care area for the day.

See also: Your weekly astrological overview for the 13th-19th January: this is your reason to confuse this!

AstroTwins Share Self Care from the Stars:

When the Scorpio moon enters Sagittarius in the late afternoon, you may encounter some small green-eyed monsters in the form of envy or jealousy. Hopefully you have no reason to sing with Dolly Parton, who is 74 today and will be remembered for “Jolene, please don’t take my husband!” Loving Sagittarius and signing up for a course or webinar that is improving. It will let winter fly by!

See also: Taylor Swift thinks astrology influenced her feud with Katy Perry – here’s why she’s right

Daily horoscope:

Aquarius Daily Horoscope

Fish Daily Horoscope

Aries Daily Horoscope

Taurus daily horoscope

Twins Daily Horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope

Libra daily horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope

Capricorn daily horoscope

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.

Email-address

Please enter a valid email address.

Thanks for registering! Please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Check out the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+