Have those trapped in J&K, Restore Democratic Process: Yechury to PM Modi

In his letter, Yechury said that thousands of people have been detained since the intervening night of August 4-5, 2019.

PTI

updated:February 5, 2020, 5:12 PM IST

File photo of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

New Delhi: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to call for the release of the detained people in Kashmir, to lift communication determination, to restore the democratic process and to deliver on promises to people. respect those at the time of the state’s accession to the Indian Union.

It has been six months since restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution by a resolution adopted by Parliament.

In his letter, Yechury said that thousands of people have been detained since the intervening night of August 4-5, 2019. They include people such as Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah (all three former chief ministers of the former state), Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami, a four-fold MLA for the now-defunct meeting, and many others, he said.

“I am writing to demand that the prisoners be released and their freedom and freedoms granted, as guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Communication must be lifted and democratic processes must be restored immediately. These have had serious consequences for the economy of the region’s unprecedented misery among people, “he said.

“The guarantees given to the people upon the state’s accession to the Indian Union must be respected,” the letter said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.