Have the pockets of people affected with electricity, says the congress about LPG Price Hike

The LPG price for cooking gas has risen by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to a sprint in the global fuel prices benchmark. But to isolate domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides to keep the fuel almost unchanged per cylinder.

PTI

updated:February 12, 2020, 5:02 PM IST

File photo of spokesperson for the Randeep Singh Surjewala congress.

New Delhi: The congress on Wednesday hit the BJP during the price increase of the LPG cylinder, saying that it has hit people’s pockets with “power.”

The main spokesperson for the congress, Randeep Surjewala, hit the government during the walk and said: “Modi ji raised the price of the LPG cylinder by Rs 144. The price of the cooking gas price was increased by Rs 200 in 2019- 2020. ”

“While they are talking about the flow, they have hit the pockets of the public with power”, he tweeted in a clear reference to the remarks of Interior Minister Amit Shah during the poll campaign in Delhi that “the button is pressed so hard that demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh feel the flow. “

