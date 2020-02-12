Have Jessica Simpson’s exes been achieved after telling everything?

Jessica Simpson didn’t withhold details of past romances in her new memoirs – but did one of her exes contact her about the book?

The fashion designer revealed that she has not heard from her former beaus – including her ex-husband Nick Lachey and previous boyfriend John Mayer – after the release of “Open Book,” which she said is not uncommon.

“None of those men contacted me and I did not expect them to do that either,” said the 39-year-old US Weekly. “They all know these stories, so I don’t think this came as a surprise to them.”

Lachey said to the publication he has “not read a single word” from the tell-all and Simpson never presented for publication.

But there seems to be no harm, no mistake between the two.

“I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there,” he shared.Today.“” But certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us. There is definitely a mutual respect there. “

Lachey [46] and Simpson were married for four years before divorcing in 2006. They shared a part of their married life with the world on MTV’s “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”

Mayer is also heavily mentioned in the memoirs, with Simpson claiming that their coupling was toxic. She wrote that the singer / songwriter pursued her relentlessly, creating an unhealthy on-again / off-again relationship.

“He wanted me all or nothing,” she said on the 416 pages. “Time and again he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally.”

Although she had not heard from Mayer, Simpson said The New York Times he “would not be shocked” by the memoirs. “He knows these stories,” she told the outlet.

Simpson is currently married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. They share three children together.

