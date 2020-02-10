Tanhaji Box Office: The Unsung Warrior: It was another excellent weekend for Ajay Devgn’s movie, as the movie continued to meet until Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The collections spent 1 million rupees, 2 million and 3 million in these three days, which is an excellent trend for a movie that is running in its fifth week.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 31: have another magnificent weekend

On Sunday, the film re-recorded very good numbers. 3.45 crore I enter. So many 100 Crore Club movies handle such collections on their second Sunday and here the period drama directed by Om Raut enjoys such a feat on the fifth Sunday. The trend so far has established the film quite well during the week to bring at least 10 million rupees more, which is quite good.

So far, the protagonist of Ajay Devgn has compiled 266.88 crore and while 270 crore must be overcome before the end of the week, 280 crore The milestone should definitely be achieved by the time the film celebrates its 50 days in theaters.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

