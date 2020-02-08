Hasty Pudding roasts Ben Platt, youngest man of the year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt took a quick shot at President Donald Trump at the end of Friday, while being honored by the famous Hasty Pudding Theatricals of Harvard University as his 2020 man of the year.

Students dressed in drag and elaborate costumes donated the golden pudding pot – and a sparkling bra – to Platt, but not before Hasty Pudding members enjoyed his various roles in theater, television and film.

Platt sang the classic ‘Feeling Good’ by Nina Simone and later gave a political speech about whether a hot dog is also a sandwich.

It was during this speech that Platt announced “everyone but Trump 2020” when the festive end was nearing its end.

“At this time I feel like we really need to lean on connection and being together,” Platt joked, concluding that a hot dog should be considered a sandwich.

The 26-year-old is the youngest recipient of the prize in his 54-year history, awarded annually by the group that dates from the late 18th century.

Platt was chosen because of his “incredible impact on Broadway and Hollywood at such a young age,” the oldest collegiate theatrical organization in the US said in a statement.

“I am very honored to be on this list of men and I hope to do well in the future,” said Platt.

Former winners of the Man of the Year are Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. Last year’s Man of the Year was Milo Ventimiglia.

Hasty Pudding’s 2020 wife of the year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.

Platt won a Tony in 2017 for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’. He is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination last season.

He plays the lead role in the film “Run This Town”, which premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring. Platt will also play the lead role in the film adaptation of the musical “Merrily We Roll Along” by Stephen Sondheim.

Another musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me In Location”, was released last year.

The original Broadway cast recording of “Dear Evan Hansen” also included the Grammy for the best music theater album and the original company won a Daytime Emmy for a performance in the “Today” show.

Members of the group teased Platt about the missing Academy Award that would otherwise join him in the elite team of EGOT winners. Platt would be the youngest person to achieve this prestigious achievement if he won an Oscar.

“We’ll meet in a few years,” Platt joked to the member who was playing his fictional Oscar.

