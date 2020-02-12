Hasbro figures grow to 2019

Good news for Hasbro as they report strong figures in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by strong sales for $ 2 billion films, Frozen 2 and Star Wars.

Net sales for the full year 2019 increased 3% to $ 4.72 billion, compared to $ 4.58 billion in 2018. Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019, which increased 3% to $ 1.43 billion, was boosted by strong demand for Hasbro’s products for Disney’s Frozen II and Star Wars.

Net sales of the international segment for the full year 2019 amounted to $ 1.84 billion, compared to $ 1.85 billion in 2018. Excluding a $ 76.5 million negative effect of exchange rates, revenues of the international segment increased with 4%.

Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of Hasbro, commented: “The global Hasbro team has had a good year and achieved key goals that we have set for 2019. We have generated profitable income in various regions, supported by the successful implementation of our channel strategy. We have achieved growth in Magic: The Gathering, driven by the successful launch of Arena and we have performed at a high level during the festive season. Our acquisition of Entertainment One accelerates our brand blueprint strategy and significantly expands our expertise and capabilities as a global gaming and entertainment company. Our teams are actively involved to unlock value throughout our organization – in gaming, in toys, in consumer products and in entertainment. “

Turnover in the entertainment, licenses and digital segment increased by 22% last year. Hasbro recently completed a $ 4 billion purchase of Entertainment One, giving it access to brands such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Magic: The Gathering Arena and the Transformers: Bumblebee film have reportedly contributed to generating income from entertainment and licenses.

The company said the threat of tariffs affected the third quarter, disrupting the supply chain and forcing some retailers to cancel shipments. It has worked to diversify its supply chain to reduce its dependence on sourcing from China.