Has Tom Steyer just made a good point? – Mother Jones

Billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer – currently measuring 2 percent at national level – has just delivered what may be the best line for Friday night’s democratic presidential debate.

While the other candidates squabbled over health care, Steyer revised the conversation by quoting the notorious phrase from Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992: “It’s the economy, stupid,” to face the challenge of being a seated person. defeat.

“We need to push Mr. Trump back into the economy, because if you listen to him, he’ll brag about it every day,” Steyer said, “and he’s going to hit us unless we can take him away from the economy.”

The problem, Steyer seemed to suggest, was not so much the policy of the Democrats as their general reports.

“I have heard this debate so many times, and I love all these people, and they are fine,” he said. “If we win, we can get the right one, Bernie. I’m with you. If we win, we can get the right one, Pete and Amy. But we have to win, or we’re in deep trouble and we don’t talk about the facts. “

. @ TomSteyer: “We have to fool Mr. Trump into the economy, because if you listen to him, he will bump into it every day and he will hit us unless we can pack him into the economy, stupid.” Https: // t .co / aPLNuGlz7I pic.twitter.com/NKyjhmQDLe

– Mother Jones (@MotherJones) 8 February 2020