Has Sanjay Raut just attacked Rahul for Savarkar's comment?

Raut’s statement appears to be a search against Congressman Rahul Gandhi. The MP for Wayanad, in December, at the Bharat Bachao congress rally in Ramlila, said that his name was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar and that he would never apologize.

He said, “The BJP asked me to apologize. My name is Rahul Savarkar, this is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologize for telling the truth. I will die, but I will not apologize for telling the truth and I will not do it any congressman does. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who must apologize to the country for destroying the Indian economy. ”

Raut then reacted to Gandhi’s statement. He tweeted: “Veer Savarkar is an idol of the whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride in the nation and in oneself. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar also sacrificed his life for the country. must be worshiped. There is no compromise on this. “

