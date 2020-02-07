Has Mark Ruffalo accidentally confirmed the return of Avengers to MCU?

Banner talks too much (Photo: Marvel / BBC)

Mark Ruffalo has always been DE. The worst thing when it comes to trying to hide secrets about the MCU – and he may have just let it escape. The Avengers are going to make a comeback.

The star appeared on the Graham Norton Show where he talked about his time as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, alongside Friends star David Schwimmer, Tamsin Grieg and Nick Mohammed of the intelligence.

When Nick admitted that he had not seen the hugely popular franchise, the others tried to give him a breakdown of what he had missed because he admitted that he “didn’t know where to start” with the two-dozen films (and up to now).

He then turned to Mark and said, “This may sound like a stupid question – is Endgame the last one?”

The question threw Mark away, who suddenly panicked as he tried to come up with an answer.

Graham then said it was “the most recent” and said, “Well, you’re not going to do that … are you doing more of it?!”

“I don’t know!” Mark replied.

But his face said a thousand words when he covered his mouth and looked horrible … and it was clear that he was just sliding something.

“You didn’t say anything bad! You just said you don’t know, “Graham said to reassure him.

The star then shrugged and added, “Who really knows?”

“Certainly!” Graham added. “We are stopping now because it would be terrible if we were fired … but you are.”

“It should be over. That should be the end, “Mark added.

… We may take that as a fixed value!

The Graham Norton Show will be broadcast on BBC One on Friday at 10.35 p.m.





