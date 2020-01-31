“Has FM read economic survey?” Chidambaram’s assessment for Budget 2020 is ‘Between 1 and 0’

New Delhi: Slamming the Budget said senior congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday that the Modi government completely denies that the economy is facing a “serious macroeconomic challenge” and that it has given up reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs. to create.

Nothing in the budget makes us believe that growth will resume in 2020-21 and the claim of 6 to 6.5 percent growth next year is “amazing and even irresponsible,” the former finance minister said at a press conference.

He said the government “does not believe” in reforms and certainly not in structural reforms, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outright rejected any reform idea in the Economic Survey.

“Did the FM read the economic survey? Was the main economic adviser aware of the content of the budget speech? I think the answer to both questions is in the negative,” Chidambaram said.

When asked to assess the budget on a scale of 1 to 10, Chidambaram said: “Choose a number between 1 and 0 … 10 has one and one zero, you can choose either and it goes well.”

There were several themes, segments and programs in the Budget speech, which left the listener dazed and confused, he claimed.

“It was a list of old (that’s the current) programs. I’m pretty sure even the most loyal BJP MP or supporter can’t hold an idea or statement in the Budget speech and bring it to people, said Chidambaram.

“If the running programs have failed the people, how can throwing more money into the running programs change anything?” He asked.

“The government has given up reviving the economy or accelerating growth or promoting private investment or increasing efficiency or creating jobs or winning a larger share in world trade,” he said.

The Indian economy has a demand limitation and investment shortage, and the finance minister has not acknowledged these two challenges, he said.

“You have not asked for such a budget and you have not earned such a budget to get the BJP in power. But you have to live with it until the government is forced to visit it again, as in 2019,” Chidambaram said .

Finance Minister Sitharaman announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax breaks for affordable housing and gave companies relief when paying dividends in the Union budget, while the government wanted to stimulate consumption to take the economy out of the worst 11-year slowdown.

