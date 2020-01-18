In his second week at the box office Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji Saif Ali Khan: Unsung Warrior starts from where he stayed at the end of the first week. It brought 10,06 crores more, which is an excellent hold compared to 11,23 crores that accumulated on Thursday. There is hardly any decline and now the total has been reached 128,97 crores.

Now it is given that 150 crores the brand would be exceeded before the end of the second weekend. That would be a great performance for the older player Ajay Devgn, who shows very good trends from day one. The Om Raut directorial film, which is now set to a truly huge lifetime sum in the final launch, will not stop. There is no competition, because it turned out that the new version of Jai Mummy Di is not a starter.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 8: EXCELLENT holds 2nd Friday

Last year Uri – The Surgical Strike came out at the same time and after a relatively lower start enjoyed her whole life 244,20 crores. Although it is very unlikely that Tanhaji – Unsung Warrior would measure similar heights, it would still be a big feat if the war drama of the period eventually managed to enter the 200 Crore club.

