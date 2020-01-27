Rapper Cardi B has recently evoked rumors from plastic surgery and many Netizens feel that it resembles her nemesis Nicki Minaj.

On Saturday evening, Cardi B performed on the eve of the Clive Davis gala and the galaxy before the Grammy Recording Academy, during which people noticed a difference in their physical characteristics.

Has Cardi B undergone plastic surgery? Netizens compares the singer with his Nemesis Nicki Minaj

Many felt that the hitmaker “Bodak Yellow” had procedures on his face, including padding and nose.

The user said of his resemblance to Minaj: “It is really puzzling why Cardi should go to put on the face of her enemy?” This is worrying. I think imitation is really a sincere form of flattery. “

Troll continued to speculate on what had been done on Cardi B’s face.

“Look at the outline of her nose and tweak the tip of 2019. Her bridge is naturally scooped out. It looks like padding has been added, so it’s not that hard it looks like her cheeks and jaws have softened. Looks like she’d been eating some good butts and cakes for weeks, “said the troll, commenting,” her nose now looks wider than usual.

Rapper Cardi B, who spoke of her contempt for the presidency and the government of Donald Trump, had previously indicated on Twitter that she wanted to become a politician. A 27-year-old star published on Sunday: “I think I want to be a politician. I love the government, even if I disagree with it, ”says aceshowbiz.com.

About what might lead to her last passion, she said, “How would I watch war documents. No matter how many weapons in the country you need people! How do you try to go against the country and possibly start a war when that country does not have patriotism? I can hardly see people who claim to LOVE Americans. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!