Has BioWare just hinted at a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster?

A mysterious tweet from BioWare has sparked fan speculation that a Mass Effect trilogy remaster could be on its way.

Last October, Electronic Arts outlined plans to release several remasters of fans’ favorite games. While there are numerous options available to the publisher, there is absolutely a franchise that everyone agrees that remastering is required. I’m talking about the original Mass Effect trilogy, one of the greatest science fiction adventures ever.

The third-party action RPG developed by BioWare and first released for Xbox 360 in 2007. It introduced us to Commander Shepard and prepared the stage for two follow-up series, each adventure bigger than the last.

The original trilogy ended in 2012 with the release of Mass Effect 3 and not without drama. Despite the great response, fans reacted negatively to the end of the game, which led BioWare to release an “Extended Cut” patch that expanded and provided more context.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 2017 will be released five years later. I personally enjoyed the game, but it was nowhere near what the original trilogy expected.

The first three Mass Effect games are so highly valued that fans have been asking for a remaster for years. While EA has shown little interest in republishing older games in the past, the publisher appears to be more open to the idea. Could the original Mass Effect trilogy be a potential candidate?

While neither EA nor BioWare made an official announcement, the Mass Effect developer posted a mysterious tweet last week that fueled fan speculation. The tweet related to the opening of the first Mass Effect game and raised hopes that some sort of Mass Effect trilogy remaster could be on the way.

The tweet highlighted the text introduction from the first Mass Effect game. It refers to mass relays, mass transit devices that form an interconnected network that enables interstellar travel. With Mass Relays, civilizations can basically travel through the cosmos instantly.

No remaster is specifically mentioned, but maybe the tweet itself serves as a hint. BioWare has not had a great track record recently and released Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017 and Anthem in 2019. Both games met with poor reception, although Anthem was by far the developer’s biggest disappointment. Maybe a Mass Effect trilogy remaster is exactly what BioWare needs to get fans back.