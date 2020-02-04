Haryana’s ‘Pad Woman’ puts an end to menstrual poverty, one napkin at a time

Sanitation, menstruation and menstrual products continue to dominate the story of women’s hygiene.

On average, women use around 10,000 sanitary pads during their lifetime. Conventional pads contain up to 90 percent plastic and remain intact in the landfill for approximately 600-800 years after removal. Most pads contain approximately 3.5 g of petrochemical plastic, with each sanitary napkin delivering approximately 21 grams of carbon dioxide. With only 1 in 6 women using pads in India, around 150,000 tonnes of pad waste is produced each year.

Panchkula “Pad Woman” Renu Mathur has been standing for homemade pads for a while now. She argues against the safety of commercial pads, largely made from synthetic, rayon and SAPs (Super Absorbent Polymers). SAPs are made from polymers derived from crude oil and can cause health problems in women who regularly use products that contain them.

“Most sanitary napkins, tampons contain odors, are dyed with chlorine and contain plastics – all of which are irritating and not breathable, leading to cancer and other vulnerable diseases,” Renu said.

Renu Mathur, a renowned social activist and reformer, has been advocating the use of reusable sanitary pads for a healthier life and cleaner environment for the past four years.

As a daughter of medical professionals, she witnessed pain at a very young age, which made her empathetic to the suffering of women. In 2016 she designed a prototype for handmade sanitary pads with used fabric. However, Renu said that the way cloth is used is often the line between hygiene and the lack thereof.

“We are going back to traditional and natural materials, in a way that goes back to the origin to move forward,” said Renu.

Working with underprivileged women who have no access to technology or money, Renu teaches them to recycle old material in a hygienic way, so that they can make biodegradable, reusable sanitary napkins from used, washed and dried material at home.

Advocating the health of women in slums

She says: “We visit the extremely disadvantaged layers to teach them how to make pads according to their needs. Our goal is not to make them dependent on who they come from and to give them pads, but to teach them to make pads themselves instead. ”

Renu believes that a cotton pad is not only hygienic, but also safe for the environment.

She talks about health issues: “When women switched to commercial pads, they didn’t change the pads as often as they should. Because of the claim of most companies that it can be used all day, women do not change the pillow for 12-15 hours. This causes many health problems, such as vaginal yeast infection. ”

Renu has trained a group of teenagers who continue to visit slums and run the “Use of Homemade Sanitary Napkins” campaign among underprivileged girls and women.

“I am happy to be part of this campaign, and make sure that I visit one or the other slum often and light it at the same time,” says Satnam Kaur, a volunteer.

I learned the technique to make pads that I like to use and advise the same in my environment. Said Afsana, a local resident.

In the future, Renu wants to form a self-help group in slums in which these women make pads, earn a living and even offer environmentally-friendly fabric pads to more and more rural women.

“We are not interested in setting up a factory or making money with it. Instead, we want to enable women to adapt these pads to the needs of their bodies. We ask people to donate discarded cotton cloths to us so that it can be used to make home-made pads to provide a hopeless, hygienic life for underprivileged women who don’t have access to expensive sanitary towels, “she added.

