Haryana Minister Anil Vij Panned for claiming Delhi voted for ‘Freebies’ and not real issues

While the Aam Aadmi party is getting ready for a third win in Delhi with Arvind Kejriwal sweeping the polls of the Delhi legislative assembly in 2020, the mood is partying. While Delhiites rejoice in the spectacular hat trick of the populist AAP government, not everyone feels the friendship.

Even when exit polls started predicting an AAP victory after polling on February 8, many of AAP’s opponents, including members of the Bharatiya Janata party, began to fling AAP and its supporters for offering and accepting “freebies” in exchange for votes. And when the results became clear, BJP ministers such as Anil Vij went to Twitter to explode AAP and Delhi voters.

Vij wrote to the microblog site and wrote: “Delhi ke chunnaw mein mudde her gaye, muftkhori jeet gai” (In Delhi elections lost issues and won freebies “.

दिल्ली के चुनाव में मुद्दे हार गए, मुफ्तखोरी जीत गई।

– ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) 11 February 2020

Vij, a cabinet minister in the Haryana government, referred to the “freebies” or subsidies in electricity and water that AAP offered her, which also became an important point of discussion during the election campaign.

AAP was previously criticized by a former part-member who became congress candidate Alka Lamba. In the run-up to the election, Lamba said in an interview with Hindustan Times: “Arvind Kejriwal says freebies are USP. But if you ask people, they would say they don’t want freebies, they want homes, jobs, and lighting. They say that if he can take care of these three things, they will take care of their electricity and water bill. ”

BJP Delhi head of state Manoj Tiwari, who also led the way as BJP’s CM candidate for Delhi, has also mentioned AAP’s decision to give women an “election stunt” for free bus rides to women.

Despite the efforts of the BJP and Congress, the people of Delhi seem to have chosen populist issues such as water and electricity at city level, while voting for the government. The mood of Delhi was clear in the reactions generated by Anil Vij’s tweet, which immediately became viral on social media. A user said: “Are you ready? Come to Haryana now and do the work for which you are paid with the Harayana tax money.”

इसके तो भाई लोगों करंट का तगड़ा डोज़ लग गया, दिमाग भी काम नही कर रहा है

– Balram Singh (@Bro_Balram) 11 February 2020

हो गया? अब हरियाणा मे आ जाऔ और काम करलो जिसकी तन्खवाह हरियाणा वालों के टैक्स से मिलती है

– Anil Parashar (@apparashar) 11 February 2020

देश की जनता को मुफ्तखोर कहते हो, तुम नेताओं को तो सब कुछ फ्री मिलता है, उसका क्या?

– Shah Aamir Qureshi (follow) (@aamirqureshi_) 11 February 2020

ज्यादा बात मत बनाइये। ️फ्री आवास, शौचालय, गैस, लोन, बिजली, @ narendramodi जी, ने भी दिए पर “जाति प्रमाणपत्र” देख कर। AK ने फ्री पानी, बिजली, बससेवा, पेंशन दी …… पर सबको ….. Gen category को भी।सबका साथ चाहिए तो सबको फ्री दें, या किसी को नही। #SCSTAct # DelhiElection2020

– Proud Indian (@ 16abha16) 11 February 2020

में ऑस्कर ओर निकल पहली फुरसत में pic.twitter.com/zRcKYBvdN0

– Aamir zaidi (@ Aamirza75624691) 11 February 2020

Kejriwal had tackled the issue of freebies prior to the election and how it had affected the economy that “limited-dose freebies are good for the economy.”

“It makes more money available to the poor and thereby increases demand. However, it must be done within such limits so that no additional taxes are charged and it does not lead to budget deficits,” Kejriwal tweeted.

