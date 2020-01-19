Harvey Weinstein claims settlement is, and he is unlikely to get a fair trial based on the jury selection process.

This, from new court documents filed Friday afternoon by the film producer’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala. In those documents, Aidala outlined his desire to change the area, specifically because “stealth jurors” lied about the selection process, he claimed, and allegedly threatened secret prejudices against Weinstein. Well …

According to legal documents, as reported by TMZ, Aidala said the 12-year jury set in the forthcoming lawsuit was harmed by this pool of “stealth jurors.” Actually, says the lawyer, he believes there are many jurors. testified in court how they made no decisions for or against Weinstein, when they were secretly expected to come to the jury to have them arrested. We don’t know many people who really want to be on jury duty, but we’re digging …

Anyways, in court documents, Aidala makes two examples that he says are difficult to prove by a convicted jury. In those examples, two prospective jurors claimed inconsistency in court while eventually revealing their true feelings on social media. One of the jurors in question allegedly took over Facebook and wrote the following (below):

“Goodbye Jury Duty. And goodbye Harvey Weinstein. I hope they can convince you on all counts … I was told not to talk about litigation if I were a juror … I don’t know if this is past as a lawyer or my past at Disney but I’m free for the next 4 years – not like Harvey! “

Hmmm … that’s one way to look at it, we think.

This may not be the test of the coming century, but many eyes will be found within that court if Harvey Weinstein steps in to defend himself. / (c) Ivan Nikolov / WENN

And the other prospective juror in question was also used on the social media site to confirm that they were called to testify about the potential service in the Weinstein case.

Although by the looks of it, it is certain that this sound does not make the final case, either (below):

“Ok that’s my time in the Weinstein case. Do I have to pay? I won’t get up before 5 for free. Harvey you cant (sic) act for sh * t the walker you did it looks like a prize on The Price is Right. Also they will crucify you. “

If that is so. That was a reaction!

It’s not good if the actual jurors in the case still feel that way, of course – we expect a jury of our peers to be anything but. However, it seems like these jurors are not part of the final twelve involved here, so …

However, Aidala believes that changing the venue will be the right thing in this case, even as the opening arguments in this trial are set to begin next week. Wow!

