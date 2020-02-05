Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates Questions Why Donald Trump is president

That is almost obvious President Trump is not a popular figure among African Americans. In a poll conducted by a market research firm in October, The Hill / HarrisX showed that 85 percent of black voters would choose anyone but him. Some have even thought about whether Trump’s presidency is a direct impact on the socio-economic progress that blacks have made over the years.

Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates thought this thought in an interview this week with The New York Times Magazine, where he suggests that this complicated perspective underlies the changing expectations of the country.

“…Between Martin Luther King’s dead and now the black middle class has doubled and the black upper middle class has quadrupled. But at the same time, if you look at the wages of white workers – the chance that your children will do better than you if you are in the white working class is over, “he explained, saying that the combination of seeing a black set in white House as Barack and Michelle Obama and African-Americans who generally do better may encourage some to solve problems.

“It’s the curve of rising expectations,” Gates continued. “If it is interrupted, people go crazy. After the Second World War, GI received mortgages so that they could live in the suburbs and buy a house, buy a car, then a TV … That was the promise of America. That promise is over.

“That drives people crazy, and then they focus, objectify, they need a scapegoat. So it’s not just Michelle and Barack. They are part of the larger phenomenon. Going from them to Trump is a seismic revolution that is the result of a collapse of expectation. “

Up to Gates’ point, there has indeed been progress for the blacks from the moment of King’s murder. According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute from 2018, more than 90 percent of younger African Americans (25-29 years old) graduated from high school, compared to about half in 1968 and twice as likely to get a obtain a diploma than they were years.

Also, the report says, there has been a gain in wealth, health, wages and income, but at the same time there are challenges in multiple areas. Young blacks are also half the chance of obtaining a university degree than their white colleagues; Black workers earn 82.5 cents compared to whites and are 2.5 times more likely to be in poverty than whites.

These figures reflect Gates’ position on reparations. He says centuries of slavery, after which discriminatory practices such as Jim Crow resulted in current social and economic inequality.

“We have to find ways to compensate for those costs. Positive action is a form of reparations for me. Healthcare also – Obamacare or a variant, “Gates said.

“And there is a reform of public education. One of the most radical things we could do to reform education in public schools would be to equalize the amount of money spent per student in each school. That will never happen, but that would mean a radical shift. Those are my three main principles of reparations, and two of the three generally affect poor people. “

Gates, 69, who hosts “Finding Your Roots” on PBS and acts as director of Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research, also revealed surprising details about the 2009 “Beer Summit” where he sat down with Cambridge, Mass. , Police Sergeant James Crowley, President Obama and vice president Joe Biden. It was in the aftermath of Gates’ arrest in his house after Crowley had mistaken him for an intruder.

“The real beer top was that we were talking,” Gates recalled. “And the reason Joe Biden was there was that the Cambridge police insisted that because there were two black boys sitting at the table, they wanted two white men at the table! They had sent someone involved in the Cambridge police structure.

“While we were walking to the Rose Garden, that guy was somehow pushed aside and Joe Biden jumped in line. That’s what nobody ever thought of: Why is Biden at the table? He was there to be the second white man.

