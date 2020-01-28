A Harvard University professor and two other Chinese nationals have been charged by the federal government in three separate cases for allegedly lying in the United States about their involvement with the Chinese government, the lawyer for the United States said on Tuesday. Massachusetts district.

Federal officials have told reporters that these cases highlight the “continuing threat” that China poses to “non-traditional collectors” such as academics and researchers to steal American research and technology.

Doctor Charles Lieber, 60, chairman of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard, is accused of lying about his work with several Chinese organizations, where he collected hundreds of thousands of dollars from Chinese entities, US Attorney Andrew Lelling said at a press conference. conference.

According to court documents, Lieber’s Harvard research group has received more than $ 15 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, which requires the disclosure of foreign financial conflicts of interest.

The complaint alleges that Lieber lied about his affiliation with Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in China and about a contract he had concluded with a plan to recruit Chinese talent to attract top scientists to the country .

He was paid $ 50,000 a month by the Chinese university and received $ 1.5 million to establish a nanoscience research laboratory at the WUT, according to the complaint.

CNN contacted a lawyer for Lieber. In a statement, Harvard called the charges “extremely serious”.

“Harvard is cooperating with federal authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, and is carrying out its own investigation of the alleged fault,” the university said in a statement. “Professor Lieber has been placed on administrative leave for an indefinite period.”

In a separate unsealed indictment on Tuesday, Yanqing Ye, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was charged with visa fraud, misrepresentation, conspiracy and being an unregistered agent, the office said. the American lawyer.

Yanqing falsely identified herself as a “student” on her visa application and lied about her military service while employed as a research scientist at Boston University, according to the indictment. She confessed to federal officers during an interview in April 2019 that she held the rank of lieutenant with the People’s Liberation Army, according to court documents.

Yanqing is accused of accessing US military websites and sending American documents and information to China, according to documents.

Last week, cancer researcher Zaosong Zheng was charged with trying to smuggle 21 bottles of biological material from the United States to China and lying to federal investigators, Lelling said.

Zaosong, 30, whose entry was sponsored by Harvard University, had hidden the vials in a sock before boarding the plane, according to Lelling.

“It is not an accident or a coincidence. This is a small sample of China’s ongoing campaign to siphon American technology and know-how for Chinese gain, “said Lelling.

Lelling said Boston is a target for this “type of exploitation” because of its universities, hospitals, research institutes and technology companies in the region.

Lieber is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Boston. Yanqing is currently in China.

Zaosong was arrested and charged last month. He has been detained since December 30.

CNN contacted a Zaosong lawyer. It was not immediately clear whether Yanqing had a lawyer.