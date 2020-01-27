Harvard alumni are fueling fossil fuel sales - Mother Jones

In late November, hundreds of protesters stormed the Yale Bowl field during the annual soccer game between Harvard and Yale, sprinting from both sides in the final minutes of halftime. Singing “fossil fuels have to go” and “OK Boomer” delayed the game by an hour before the police told them to leave and arrest 50 dissidents, but not before they died. The message echoed in the stands: “Harvard & Yale, Complicit, ”read a banner. “This is an emergency,” said another.

Many of the demonstrators belonged to Fossil Free Yale and Fossil Free Harvard, student groups that are committed to their universities to stop investing in oil and gas companies. The confrontation that made national headlines was the last episode in an almost ten-year struggle that caused Harvard to separate its $ 41 billion university foundation – the largest in the world – from fossil fuel-related companies , The campaign is part of a larger movement that has already pushed thousands of institutions, including the Irish government and New York pension funds, to sell trillions of dollars in assets. In an article published by the National Academy of Sciences this week, scientists from around the world called this an “intervention” on which climate stabilization “crucially depends”.

Bill McKibben, co-founder of environmental group 350.org, argued that “money is the oxygen on which the fire of global warming burns” and called the sale “an additional lever” that “could be exercised in a few months”. while Washington depends on the climate. A study from Oxford in 2013 called the “fossil-free” movement the fastest growing sales campaign in history. Other campaigns have pushed apart arms, private prisons and apartheid South Africa, the last of which triggered enough “capital flight” to end the system.

Some of today’s efforts are working: In September, the University of California promised to remove fossil fuels from its $ 83 billion foundation and pension portfolio. According to 350.org calculations, institutions such as banks, schools, churches and charitable foundations have separated a total of $ 12 trillion from fossil fuels worldwide in the past five years.

While Columbia and Yale have parted ways with some coal producers, no Ivy League schools are fully on board. Getting Harvard to sell “is important for both the name and the amount of money,” said Nathán Goldberg, who graduated from university in 2018 and is now with the United States Football Association. Last year, Harvard’s foundation capital grew to $ 40.9 billion. “If we crack this nut, it could have a domino effect,” Goldberg said. Together with Danielle Strasburger, who works for an election data start-up, Goldberg founded Harvard Forward, a coalition of graduates and faculties who are trying to build soft power by organizing more alumni for the cause.

“Harvard has a certain reputation that they would like to maintain if they are leaders who pave the way for other universities,” says Lindsay Meiman, spokesman for 350.org, “but when it comes to fossil fuel sales they absolutely lag behind. “In addition to the full sale of the University of California, major universities such as Georgetown, Oxford and Cambridge have at least sold coal and tar sands, while dozens of others, such as the University of Hawaii, have also sold oil and gas. The Harvard administration did “ignored the very clear demands of their students and alumni,” says Meiman, “that you choose the side of these companies.”

Harvard’s massive foundation assets are managed by an unelected board of directors, Harvard Corporation, which appoints its own members. These appointments require the approval of the larger supervisory board, whose members are directly elected by alumni. Today’s Board of Overseers says: “Nobody wants to rock the boat,” says Goldberg. “Former supervisors have told us, however, that there are people who are willing to follow an alumni mandate.” He and Strasburger want to create this mandate by choosing supervisors who strongly support the sale.

Five new supervisors are elected each year and each Harvard graduate receives one vote. But the average alumnus “only heard about it vaguely,” says Strasburger. And it’s not easy to get candidates to vote: The Harvard Alumni Association selects eight prospects who automatically qualify, while other candidates have to be backed up by approximately 2,900 signatures, which the organizers call “a very complicated process” is said to be around 200 years old, but was raised following a list of candidates who are generally seen as a challenging positive measure and who qualified for the 2016 vote.)

Harvard Forward has until February 1 to collect enough alumni signatures to include the five selected candidates for sale in the April area code. If their slate wins, they believe it will build the strength needed to drive the divestment forward.

In a Harvard Magazine column published last year, University President Lawrence Bacow expressed his support for the divestment talk, but reiterated his belief that “ultimately, working with industry to address the challenges of climate change is a more sensible and effective approach . ” E-mail, Harvard spokesman Christopher Hennessy referred to the university’s principles for sustainable investing and its ambitious plans to make the campus carbon neutral by 2026.

Bacow has also argued that divestment campaigns incorrectly aim to politicize the inside of the university, Harvard Crimson said. “There are other ways the university is trying to influence public order through our scholarship,” said Bacow. “We don’t think the foundation is an appropriate way to do this.”

Strasburger and Goldberg fall back on this thought, referring to Harvard’s decision to cancel the shares associated with the genocide in Darfur in mid-2000, his sale of tobacco companies in 1990, and his partial sale of companies that started apartheid in South Africa in the late 1980s Maintain for years. Apartheid only came after more than 50 universities had separated and after a decade of pressure from students, faculties and alumni, culminating in the 1989 election of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu to the Board of Overseers.

According to Harvard Forward, the university announces only about 2 percent of its foundations. External sources estimate the value of their pre-sale holdings in Darfur at around $ 16 million, their tobacco investments at over $ 50 million and their holdings related to apartheid at over $ 500 million. Very rough estimates assume that Harvard’s current fossil fuel inventory is $ 560 million – a nest egg guarded by large industrial dogs.

As Harvard Crimson reports, Theodore Wells, a member of Harvard Corporation, is currently representing the oil and gas giant ExxonMobil in litigation related to climate change (although a university spokesman said Wells has been out of talks and polls on the sale of fossil fuels since 2015 has withdrawn). At least three other corporate members are instrumental in the industry, including David Rubenstein, a billionaire who, in his capacity as President of the Washington, DC Economic Club, praised former ExxonMobil CEO and current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The oil giants Shell, Chevron and BP are important donors to Harvard’s energy and climate research.

Harvard Forward and Fossil Free Harvard also have big names on their side. Prominent alumni such as Natalie Portman, Cornel West and Robert Kennedy, Jr. have pledged their support for the divestment, while reports from Harvard Magazine show the topic that dominates current Harvard faculty meetings. French professor Virginie Greene said, “I don’t think our students (10 to 15 years old) will wait to let us know that because of our lack of action we have lost any intellectual and moral authority to lead them.”

None of the current supervisors have opted for a divestment, but the inaction of the board of directors has prompted Kat Taylor, CEO of the Beneficial State Bank and wife of Democratic presidential nominee Tom Steyer, to resign from his supervisory role in 2018 to his colleagues, “she wrote in an open letter, who accompanied her resignation, “although we have continued to invest in activities and products that undermine the wellbeing of our communities, our nation and our planet. ”

The Harvard Forward organizers state that they currently have approximately 2,400 of the 2,900 signatures they need to include their candidates for sale in the election of the board. They hope that they have enough leeway to allow some signatures to be disqualified by strict electoral authorities. If Harvard Forward mobilizes enough alumni to have their candidates elected in April, this may not immediately result in a sale, but in a “strong dynamic” and a “mandate for Harvard to take action,” Strasburger said.

“The guards are the ones who run the school,” adds Goldberg. “If we manage to change the board and recruit people who can take the lead on this issue, it is not that Harvard has moved, but that Harvard has decided to move,” he says. In addition, “other schools have democratically elected bodies with similar petitions to qualify. Yale, Penn, Dartmouth are also in our sights. “

It is no coincidence that Harvard’s equipment has lagged behind fossil fuel investments: apart from environmental concerns, analysts are increasingly pointing out the financial risks of coal, oil and gas. Earlier this month, the world’s largest wealth management fund, BlackRock, announced that it was partially separating the $ 7 trillion it manages from coal. “Awareness is changing rapidly,” wrote CEO Larry Fink, “and I think we are facing a fundamental change in finance.”