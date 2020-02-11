Harsh Goenka compares this ‘Snoopy’ dog with neighbors in hilarious video, Twitter wins

Puppies and dogs usually take little time to go viral on social media because of their engaging “aww factor”. However, they also sometimes make us laugh with their tomfoolery.

In such a recent example, industrial Harsh Goenka placed a hilarious clip on his Twitter account and continued the “laughing out loud” quotient of the post by comparing the dog with a neighbor who is not concerned about their own affairs.

Mind your own business. But if you love your neighbor like yourself …… pic.twitter.com/6YdJahk2if

– Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) 10 February 2020

The chairman of RPG Enterprises endorsed the video: “Do your own business. But if you love your neighbor as yourself ”.

In the 31-second clip a dog can be seen stretching his legs to get a view along a wall. To do this, it climbs up against the wall with its front legs while its hind legs climb a nearby tree.

It must have gotten tired of stretching or had to poke it while it quickly jumped down.

Twitter was of course amused.

This reminds me of the old movie PadosanMere samne vali khidki me ek Chand ka tukda rehta hai

– Dipen Hingu (@dipen_hingu) 10 February 2020

Curious dog 😂

– arora 🇮🇳 (@ arorafbd) 10 February 2020

Ew 😂 😂 😂 … Deewaron ke bhi kaan hotey hai 😀 😀 😀

– Pankaj Maheshwari (@Pankajasawa) 10 February 2020

A Twitter user claimed that the dog was a “Baba Ramdev follower” or “A big boss viewer.”

Or a Baba Ramdev follower or a Big Boss viewer !!

– VishalPurohit (@vishalsoch) 10 February 2020

Another user thought the dog had accomplished a sniffing task given by the detective owner “Sherlock Holmes.”

Sherlock Holmes ka Doggy hai ye 😂😂

– Suyash H Jagtap (@ Jagtap7799) 10 February 2020

Some Twitterati even gave the video a political color.

Imran Khan tries to peek over LOC 😂

– Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) 10 February 2020

तांका झांकी …. 😂

– RK (@RK_Insight) 10 February 2020

Haha snoopy neighbor

– Anuradha dua (@DuaAnuradha) 10 February 2020

