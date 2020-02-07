Harry Styles nail polish could also be your favorite

We love knowing exactly what nail polish colors our favorite celebrities are wearing so we can copy the look. By the large scheme of things, this is one of the least expensive ways to manage your style. Harry Styles nail polish is always in a nutshell, but even though it’s our personal nail influencer, it doesn’t exactly create YouTube videos or post shopping credits. (Can you imagine?) So we have to guess which nail polish he wears. Well not anymore.

In an interview with Popsugar, manicurist Jenny Longworth spilled the tea about her clients’ mani habits. She met Styles on a Gucci shoot over a year ago. “I’m not sure what he did before, but he seems to have been more experimental since he became a solo artist,” she said. “I think all of our styles come into play with age. It’s great to see a young man express himself through fashion and nails. I love that about him – it’s stupid. “We cannot agree more.

Regardless of whether it is the “paint chip” manicure that styles wore to the Met Gala or these adorable smiley faces, the singer has to experiment. At the moment, however, Longworth and Styles prefer a spring color. “Harry always has a good eye for color and we tend to be interested in the same kind of” off “tones,” said Longworth. “We are both obsessed with this one mint green (Polish) right now. This is his absolute eye-catcher. Sometimes we turn it on and do something more classic like red and black when he’s wearing a suit, or something fun for an editorial like the recently released smiley nail art. “

Longworth loves Chanel nail polish for these vampy colors. And this mint color? It’s everyone’s favorite: Essie.

As for the nail trends she sees for 2020? She says to Popsugar: “One thing we’ll see more of in 2020 is men who express themselves through nails.” Amen.

