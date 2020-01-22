You know there are at least seven people in the world who look exactly like you? Well, it’s definitely true for Hazza here. This Starbucks video by Harry Styles is equally confused, shocked and excited. It turned out that a TikTok user found the absolute duplicate of the 25-year-old singer at the drive-thru window of the coffee chain and luckily recorded a clip of him to share with the world.

Sometimes these “doppelgangers” really just somehow look like the person in question. But this guy is Harry’s likeness! You have to see it to believe it, but before you do, we know the following about Starbucks Harry. His real name is Sean (apparently because we are still not convinced that it is not Harry himself). He has dimples. And if you ask us, he gives us important Harry circa X factor vibrations with the baby face. “Are you Harry Styles?” The driver asks in the now viral TikTok video. “We’re literally listening to your song.”

The curious want to know: Was that “Watermelon Sugar” or “Adore You”? We definitely feel the latter when we looked at the face of this barista. And fans too. “Ma’am, please go back and ask for his @,” wrote a fan. “This is what comes closest to Harry Styles.”

Another commentator asked the burning questions: “Where is this Starbucks located? I would like to find this Starbucks. If you could drop the place, I would find it.” We don’t blame them.

Meanwhile, others on Twitter are arguing about whether the Starbucks barista is Harry himself or whether it is Dylan O’Brien from The Maze Runner. “Bro this is literally Harry,” someone replied. “Bro, that’s literally him.” But others compromise and claim that Sean most closely resembles the imaginary love child of the two stars. “He looks like Harry and Dylan O’Brien have a child,” one user said.

We look forward to further details on all of these options.