Harry Styles fans are going crazy for their Starbucks look

Harry Styles fans (including us) couldn’t get over the fact that a random Starbucks employee looked ridiculously similar to him.

In a now viral video of TikTok, you can see the barista peeking out of the car window to give a customer a drink while the wind ruffles his hair like Harry.

The fan in the viral video filmed the lookalike and can be heard asking: “Are you Harry Styles?”

A friend in the car repeated: “You look like Harry Styles” before someone else says: “We are literally listening to your song right now.”

You know, in case Harry Fake did not hear that he looks like real Harry Styles.

No Harry ended up smiling just before he lay back down.

As expected, the addresses of One Direction ended up going crazy because of the improbability of everything.

WAIT- DO YOU HAVE HARRY STYLES WORKING AT STARBUCKS NOW? pic.twitter.com/gfyhgecY2P

– samantha (@ringsonhishands) January 19, 2020

He looks more like young Harry (Image: TikTok / fridasakaj)

Harry would be a great barista (Image: Will Heath / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images)

One laughed: “LMAOOOOO (skull emoji) we must protect it.”

Meanwhile, some joked about how quickly Harry’s career improved over the years.

“He went from the bakery to the X Factor to the world stage and now to Starbucks lmao ahzhzhzhzhzhzj,” another tweeted.

The most precise observation, however, appreciated that it was not Harry today that we are all seeing.

“I feel like I’m watching Harry Styles 2015,” they wrote.

Someone promotes it (Image: JNicoleCo)

Whats Next? (Image: purefuegoann)

Meanwhile, the real singer recently admitted Ellen DeGeneres who works with One Direction music.

What better way to sweat than to hear your own voice a few years ago?

It may have been a few years since One Direction broke up, but even Harry Styles knows they have some absolute mistakes.

Assuming the Burning Questions segment of The Ellen Show, Hazza was not afraid to admit that Jennifer Aniston was her first crush on celebrities, in fact she has been handcuffed, and her favorite parts of a woman’s body are: ‘Eyes, smile .. .character. ‘

We wonder who was the first crush on his doppelganger …





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

