LONDON (AP) – Goodbye, Your Royal Highnesses. Hello, life as – almost – normal civilians.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan resign as royal employees and will no longer use the title “Royal Highness” or receive public funding for their work under an agreement announced by Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

When he released details of the dramatic split that resulted from the couple’s dissatisfaction with media-controlled life in the royal fishbowl, the palace said Harry and Meghan would stop working as members of the royal family if the new agreements came into effect come into force within a few months “Spring 2020.”

The couple will no longer use the titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they will not be stripped.

You will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Harry will remain a prince and sixth on the British throne.

The agreement also provides that Meghan and Harry will pay taxpayers £ 2.4 million (US $ 3.1 million) in taxpayer money to renovate their home near Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage ) repay.

The couple’s departure is a key for the royal family, but Queen Elizabeth II had warm words for her in a statement on Saturday.

The Queen was happy that “together we found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family. “

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life,” said Elizabeth.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life,” she added.

The announcement came after days of talks between royal courtiers sparked by Meghan and Harry’s announcement last week that they wanted to step down as lead royals and live part-time in Canada

The details of the contract solidify the couple’s dramatic separation from work. Army veteran Harry has to give up his military appointments as a senior king.

While he and Meghan will no longer represent the Queen, the palace said they “will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values” while doing their private charity work.

Buckingham Palace has not announced who will pay for the couple’s security in the future. It is currently tax financed.

“There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security,” it said.

