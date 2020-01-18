Harry Maguire, skipper at New Man Utd, sends a message to Liverpool

Manchester United’s new captain Harry Maguire said his team’s tie against Liverpool in November would give them confidence in the game against their rivals on Sunday.

Maguire was named United’s new captain after Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan was confirmed for £ 1.28m on Friday.

The Red Devils 1-1 draw against Liverpool in November has been the only time a team has taken Liverpool points throughout the season. Maguire said on the club’s official website that his team will have the opportunity to try again.

When asked if their previous result against the Reds would give them a boost, Maguire said: “Yes, it gives us confidence, but as a team we are confident that we can get into any game.

Harry Maguire was named the new captain of Manchester United earlier this week

(Image: Getty Images)

“We played a draw against Liverpool and defeated City, who are currently the best teams in the Premier League, so we are confident that we can get three points from each game, and we will do so on Sunday.” “

Maguire also spoke of the privilege of being called a United captain after joining the club in August.

He continued: “It is a great honor to be captain of this prestigious club. It is a great feeling for me, but the hard work continues and I will continue to do my best to make this club successful on and off the pitch do . “

The central defender has impressed since moving from Leicester in the summer

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

United go into play against Liverpool to continue to secure a place in the top 4. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is currently five points behind Chelsea, fourth.

Top scorer Marcus Rashford could miss out on a back injury while defeating Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay also have to pause and Luke Shaw has problems with the Achilles tendon.