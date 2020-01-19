Harry Dunn crash: police investigate new images of car driving on the wrong side of the road near the US base

Police are investigating images of a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road near a RAF base where Harry Dunn was killed last year.
The video showing a fault near the RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire emerged when officers revealed details of a separate accident in which a police vehicle was hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in October.
The clip, reported to Northamptonshire police on Saturday, shows that a blue BMW has to brake sharply to avoid a crash on a road near the base.
The driver of the car that ran over Dunn, 19, Anne Sacoolas, wife of a US intelligence official. UU., Claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the USA. UU. After the fatal crash.
It is believed that he was driving on the wrong side of the road and was accused of causing death by driving dangerously.
Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley demanded an urgent meeting with the commander of the US base.
He said: “I don’t underestimate how worrying this incident was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which Harry Dunn tragically died.”
“This is aggravated by the fact that yesterday, me and the police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold were informed of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle who was also driving on the wrong side of the road. Fortunately there were no injuries.
“I want to be absolutely clear about the fact that these incidents simply cannot keep happening. We know very well in the case of young Harry how devastating they can be.
“Therefore, the PFCC and I have requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss road safety around the base and I hope this meeting will take place next week.”
Ms. Sacoolas has refused to return to the United Kingdom to face justice. The United States Department of State has called a request for extradition from the United Kingdom for its “very inappropriate”.
Earlier this week, Dunn’s parents claimed that Boris Johnson had “no desire or intention” to meet them.
The couple said that despite “repeated assurances to the contrary,” the prime minister had not spoken to them in person after the death of their son.
“Despite all his multiple failures, even the president of the United States, Donald Trump, took the time and trouble to meet with Harry’s parents and extend his condolences personally,” said the family’s lawyer.
The Independent has tried to contact the Ministry of Defense for comments.
Additional reports from the Press Association
.