Harry Dunn crash: police investigate new images of car driving on the wrong side of the road near the US base

Police are investigating images of a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road near a RAF base where Harry Dunn was killed last year.

The video showing a fault near the RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire emerged when officers revealed details of a separate accident in which a police vehicle was hit by a car driving on the wrong side of the road in October.

The clip, reported to Northamptonshire police on Saturday, shows that a blue BMW has to brake sharply to avoid a crash on a road near the base.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The driver of the car that ran over Dunn, 19, Anne Sacoolas, wife of a US intelligence official. UU., Claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the USA. UU. After the fatal crash.

It is believed that he was driving on the wrong side of the road and was accused of causing death by driving dangerously.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/50 January 18, 2020

Drag queens pose on the pink carpet while participating in the “Queen’s Walk” during RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Kensington Olympia

AFP through Getty

2/50 January 17, 2020

Kitty Ross, curator of social history, is reflected in a showcase while holding a skeleton violin from the 1880s that is part of the exhibition Sounds of our city at the Abbey House Museum in Leeds

Pennsylvania

3/50 January 16, 2020

The British Harry, Duke of Sussex (C), is the host of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw in the Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Great Britain, on January 16, 2020. The Duke, who He is expected to step back from high-ranking royal duties, he spoke with the ambassadors of Ruby League and the children of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School in London

EPA

4/50 January 15, 2020

Vehicles negotiate the B4069 flooded road at Christian Malford in Wiltshire after the Avon River exploded

Pennsylvania

5/50 January 14, 2020

Huge waves hit the seawall in Porthcawl, Wales, when winds of up to 80 mph from the Brendan storm caused disruptions throughout the United Kingdom.

Pennsylvania

6/50 January 13, 2020

Puppeteers of Vision Mechanic rehearsing with the largest puppet in Scotland, a ten-meter-high sea goddess named Storm, on the grounds of the Museum of Flight, East Lothian. Made entirely of recycled materials, it was announced before its debut at the Celtic Connections Costal Day celebrations in Glasgow this weekend.

Pennsylvania

7/50 January 12, 2020

A windsurfer jumps in the air after hitting a wave in the sea off West Wittering Beach in West Sussex

Pennsylvania

8/50 January 11, 2020

Mikuru Suzuki celebrates winning the BDO World Professional Darts Championships 2020 women’s championship in London

Pennsylvania

9/50 January 10, 2020

One of the seven new lion cubs in the West Midlands Safari Park in Kidderminster

Pennsylvania

10/50 January 9, 2020

Rawson Robinson, of Nenthead, on the border of Cumbria and Northumberland, cleans the snow from the model town he has built in his garden

Pennsylvania

11/50 January 8, 2020

People read messages written on David Bowie’s mural in Brixton, south London, about what would have been the singer’s 73rd birthday.

Pennsylvania

12/50 January 7, 2020

Stuart Broad of England celebrates with teammate Ben Stokes after the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen from South Africa during the fifth day of the second test cricket match in Cape Town. Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries to conclude a victory of 189 races

AFP through Getty

13/50 January 6, 2020

Protesters in London participate in a demonstration in support of a British woman found guilty of lying about being raped in Cyprus

AP

14/50 January 5, 2020

Protesters demonstrate in front of the US embassy in London, after the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport

Pennsylvania

15/50 January 4, 2020

Cordon of the metropolitan police near Charteris Road near the crossing with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park in North London, after a man was stabbed to death on Friday night, the first murder in London in 2020

Pennsylvania

16/50 January 3, 2020

Protesters, holding a photograph of the leader of the Mujahedin people of Iran, Massoud Rajavi, on the outskirts of Downing Street in London after the United States killed General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was head of the elite Quds Force of Tehran and chief general of Iran

Pennsylvania

17/50 January 2, 2020

A caretaker counts squirrel monkeys at the London Zoo during the annual inventory. When caring for more than 500 different species, ZSL London Zoo caregivers face the difficult task of counting all mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and invertebrates in the zoo.

AP

18/50 January 1, 2020

Peter Wright celebrates winning with the Sid Waddell trophy at the World Darts Championship in London. He stunned Michael van Gerwen to get his first title 7-3

Pennsylvania

19/50 December 31, 2019

Surfers in Tynemouth on the northeast coast

Pennsylvania

20/50 December 30, 2019

Deer graze in the morning mist while cyclists pass in Richmond Park, London

Reuters

21/50 December 29, 2019

Night sky after sunset at Whitley Bay in Northumberland

Pennsylvania

22/50 December 28, 2019

Harlequins players arrive at the stadium before the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Big Game 12 match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers at Twickenahm Stadium

Getty Images for Harlequins

23/50 December 27, 2019

A car drives through flooding near Harbridge, north of Ringwood in Hampshire, after the Avon River exploded

Pennsylvania

24/50 December 26, 2019

Participants in the Old Surrey and West Kent Boxing Day Hunt in Chiddingstone. Hunting with horses and dogs is a Boxing Day tradition. Since the ban on fox hunting in 2004, modified hunts are carried out using scented trails for animals to follow.

EPA

25/50 December 25, 2019

The Serpentine Swimming Club swimmers participate in the Peter Pan Cup race, which takes place every Christmas day at the Serpentine, in central London.

Pennsylvania

26/50 December 24, 2019

Buyers bid for cuts of meat during a Christmas Eve auction at the Smithfield market in London

EPA

27/50 December 23, 2019

Reggie the dog is rescued with a boat from the floods in Little Venice Country Park and Marina in Maidstone

AFP through Getty

28/50 December 22, 2019

People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to commemorate the winter solstice and to witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year.

Pennsylvania

29/50 December 21, 2019

Jack Stephens of Southampton scores his second goal against Aston Villa

Reuters

30/50 December 20, 2019

The coffin arrives for the funeral of the victim of the terrorist attack of the London Bridge Jack Merritt in the Great St. Mary’s Church in Cambridge

Pennsylvania

31/50 December 19, 2019

Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles, walk behind the Imperial State Crown as they advance through the Royal Gallery, before the Queen’s Speech, during the State Parliament’s Opening.

AFP through Getty

32/50 December 18, 2019

The art installation of Luke Jerram ‘Gaia’, a replica of planet Earth created using detailed NASA images of the Earth’s surface, is displayed in the Eden Project in St Austell, Cornwall

Pennsylvania

33/50 December 17, 2019

A surfer immerses himself in the festive spirit in the inland surf lagoon at The Wave, near Bristol

Pennsylvania

34/50 December 16, 2019

Snow conditions near Deepdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park when snow hits parts of the United Kingdom

Pennsylvania

35/50 December 15, 2019

Oisin Carson, 5, chooses a Christmas tree at the Wicklow Way Christmas tree farm in Roundwood

Pennsylvania

36/50 December 14, 2019

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie while joining the newly elected SNP parliamentarians for a group photo outside the V&A Museum in Dundee, Scotland

fake images

37/50 December 13, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds return to Downing Street after the results of the general elections were announced. The conservative party won with a general majority

EPA

38/50 December 12, 2019

A dog outside a polling station during the general elections in Northumberland

Reuters

39/50 December 11, 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson is among a Stop Brexit cartel while attending a general election campaign event at the Esher Rugby Club, southwest London. Britain will go to the polls tomorrow to vote

AFP through Getty

40/50 December 10, 2019

A surfer off the northeast coast of Tynemouth

Pennsylvania

41/50 December 9, 2019

Leah Rossiter (left) and Ceara Carney, dressed as mermaids, join members of the Irish Wildlife Trust and Extinction Rebellion Ireland protesting in front of Leinster House in Dublin, against overfishing in Irish waters

Pennsylvania

42/50 December 8, 2019

Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for selfies with his supporters at a general election rally in Colwyn Bay, North Wales

AFP through Getty

43/50 December 7, 2019

Speedo Mick outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park

Action images through Reuters

44/50 December 6, 2019

A climate activist wearing a mask and holding a banner that said ‘The era of fossil fuels is over’ outside the Millbank studios in London

AP

45/50 December 5, 2019

The SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, with the SNP campaign bus in front of Queensferry Crossing, while in the General Elections campaign in Scotland.

Pennsylvania

46/50 December 4, 2019

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, which the city of Oslo delivers each year as a show of Norwegian gratitude to the people of London for their help during World War II.

Pennsylvania

47/50 December 3, 2019

Protesters against the visit of US President Trump during a demonstration near Buckingham Palace on the first day of the NATO Summit in London

EPA

48/50 December 2, 2019

England captain Joe Root celebrates his double century on day 4 of the second test match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand

Getty

49/50 December 1, 2019

A heavy frost is seen on the first day of the meteorological winter in Pitlochry, Scotland

Reuters

50/50 November 30, 2019

A police officer looks at the flowers that remain on the London Bridge in central London, after a terrorist with a false suicide vest that faced a knife caused the death of two people and was shot dead by police .

Pennsylvania

1/50 January 18, 2020

Drag queens pose on the pink carpet while participating in the “Queen’s Walk” during RuPaul’s DragCon UK at Kensington Olympia

AFP through Getty

2/50 January 17, 2020

Kitty Ross, curator of social history, is reflected in a showcase while holding a skeleton violin from the 1880s that is part of the exhibition Sounds of our city at the Abbey House Museum in Leeds

Pennsylvania

3/50 January 16, 2020

The British Harry, Duke of Sussex (C), is the host of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw in the Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Great Britain, on January 16, 2020. The Duke, who He is expected to step back from high-ranking royal duties, he spoke with the ambassadors of Ruby League and the children of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School in London

EPA

4/50 January 15, 2020

Vehicles negotiate the B4069 flooded road at Christian Malford in Wiltshire after the Avon River exploded

Pennsylvania

5/50 January 14, 2020

Huge waves hit the seawall in Porthcawl, Wales, when winds of up to 80 mph from the Brendan storm caused disruptions throughout the United Kingdom.

Pennsylvania

6/50 January 13, 2020

Puppeteers of Vision Mechanic rehearsing with the largest puppet in Scotland, a ten-meter-high sea goddess named Storm, on the grounds of the Museum of Flight, East Lothian. Made entirely of recycled materials, it was announced before its debut at the Celtic Connections Costal Day celebrations in Glasgow this weekend.

Pennsylvania

7/50 January 12, 2020

A windsurfer jumps in the air after hitting a wave in the sea off West Wittering Beach in West Sussex

Pennsylvania

8/50 January 11, 2020

Mikuru Suzuki celebrates winning the BDO World Professional Darts Championships 2020 women’s championship in London

Pennsylvania

9/50 January 10, 2020

One of the seven new lion cubs in the West Midlands Safari Park in Kidderminster

Pennsylvania

10/50 January 9, 2020

Rawson Robinson, of Nenthead, on the border of Cumbria and Northumberland, cleans the snow from the model town he has built in his garden

Pennsylvania

11/50 January 8, 2020

People read messages written on David Bowie’s mural in Brixton, south London, about what would have been the singer’s 73rd birthday.

Pennsylvania

12/50 January 7, 2020

Stuart Broad of England celebrates with teammate Ben Stokes after the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen from South Africa during the fifth day of the second test cricket match in Cape Town. Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries to conclude a victory of 189 races

AFP through Getty

13/50 January 6, 2020

Protesters in London participate in a demonstration in support of a British woman found guilty of lying about being raped in Cyprus

AP

14/50 January 5, 2020

Protesters demonstrate in front of the US embassy in London, after the United States killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport

Pennsylvania

15/50 January 4, 2020

Cordon of the metropolitan police near Charteris Road near the crossing with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park in North London, after a man was stabbed to death on Friday night, the first murder in London in 2020

Pennsylvania

16/50 January 3, 2020

Protesters, holding a photograph of the leader of the Mujahedin people of Iran, Massoud Rajavi, on the outskirts of Downing Street in London after the United States killed General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was head of the elite Quds Force of Tehran and chief general of Iran

Pennsylvania

17/50 January 2, 2020

A caretaker counts squirrel monkeys at the London Zoo during the annual inventory. When caring for more than 500 different species, ZSL London Zoo caregivers face the difficult task of counting all mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and invertebrates in the zoo.

AP

18/50 January 1, 2020

Peter Wright celebrates winning with the Sid Waddell trophy at the World Darts Championship in London. He stunned Michael van Gerwen to get his first title 7-3

Pennsylvania

19/50 December 31, 2019

Surfers in Tynemouth on the northeast coast

Pennsylvania

20/50 December 30, 2019

Deer graze in the morning mist while cyclists pass in Richmond Park, London

Reuters

21/50 December 29, 2019

Night sky after sunset at Whitley Bay in Northumberland

Pennsylvania

22/50 December 28, 2019

Harlequins players arrive at the stadium before the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Big Game 12 match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers at Twickenahm Stadium

Getty Images for Harlequins

23/50 December 27, 2019

A car drives through flooding near Harbridge, north of Ringwood in Hampshire, after the Avon River exploded

Pennsylvania

24/50 December 26, 2019

Participants in the Old Surrey and West Kent Boxing Day Hunt in Chiddingstone. Hunting with horses and dogs is a Boxing Day tradition. Since the ban on fox hunting in 2004, modified hunts are carried out using scented trails for animals to follow.

EPA

25/50 December 25, 2019

The Serpentine Swimming Club swimmers participate in the Peter Pan Cup race, which takes place every Christmas day at the Serpentine, in central London.

Pennsylvania

26/50 December 24, 2019

Buyers bid for cuts of meat during a Christmas Eve auction at the Smithfield market in London

EPA

27/50 December 23, 2019

Reggie the dog is rescued with a boat from the floods in Little Venice Country Park and Marina in Maidstone

AFP through Getty

28/50 December 22, 2019

People gather at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to commemorate the winter solstice and to witness the sunrise after the longest night of the year.

Pennsylvania

29/50 December 21, 2019

Jack Stephens of Southampton scores his second goal against Aston Villa

Reuters

30/50 December 20, 2019

The coffin arrives for the funeral of the victim of the terrorist attack of the London Bridge Jack Merritt in the Great St. Mary’s Church in Cambridge

Pennsylvania

31/50 December 19, 2019

Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Charles, walk behind the Imperial State Crown as they advance through the Royal Gallery, before the Queen’s Speech, during the State Parliament’s Opening.

AFP through Getty

32/50 December 18, 2019

The art installation of Luke Jerram ‘Gaia’, a replica of planet Earth created using detailed NASA images of the Earth’s surface, is displayed in the Eden Project in St Austell, Cornwall

Pennsylvania

33/50 December 17, 2019

A surfer immerses himself in the festive spirit in the inland surf lagoon at The Wave, near Bristol

Pennsylvania

34/50 December 16, 2019

Snow conditions near Deepdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park when snow hits parts of the United Kingdom

Pennsylvania

35/50 December 15, 2019

Oisin Carson, 5, chooses a Christmas tree at the Wicklow Way Christmas tree farm in Roundwood

Pennsylvania

36/50 December 14, 2019

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a selfie while joining the newly elected SNP parliamentarians for a group photo outside the V&A Museum in Dundee, Scotland

fake images

37/50 December 13, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds return to Downing Street after the results of the general elections were announced. The conservative party won with a general majority

EPA

38/50 December 12, 2019

A dog outside a polling station during the general elections in Northumberland

Reuters

39/50 December 11, 2019

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson is among a Stop Brexit cartel while attending a general election campaign event at the Esher Rugby Club, southwest London. Britain will go to the polls tomorrow to vote

AFP through Getty

40/50 December 10, 2019

A surfer off the northeast coast of Tynemouth

Pennsylvania

41/50 December 9, 2019

Leah Rossiter (left) and Ceara Carney, dressed as mermaids, join members of the Irish Wildlife Trust and Extinction Rebellion Ireland protesting in front of Leinster House in Dublin, against overfishing in Irish waters

Pennsylvania

42/50 December 8, 2019

Labor party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for selfies with his supporters at a general election rally in Colwyn Bay, North Wales

AFP through Getty

43/50 December 7, 2019

Speedo Mick outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park

Action images through Reuters

44/50 December 6, 2019

A climate activist wearing a mask and holding a banner that said ‘The era of fossil fuels is over’ outside the Millbank studios in London

AP

45/50 December 5, 2019

The SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, with the SNP campaign bus in front of Queensferry Crossing, while in the General Elections campaign in Scotland.

Pennsylvania

46/50 December 4, 2019

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, which the city of Oslo delivers each year as a show of Norwegian gratitude to the people of London for their help during World War II.

Pennsylvania

47/50 December 3, 2019

Protesters against the visit of US President Trump during a demonstration near Buckingham Palace on the first day of the NATO Summit in London

EPA

48/50 December 2, 2019

England captain Joe Root celebrates his double century on day 4 of the second test match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand

Getty

49/50 December 1, 2019

A heavy frost is seen on the first day of the meteorological winter in Pitlochry, Scotland

Reuters

50/50 November 30, 2019

A police officer looks at the flowers that remain on the London Bridge in central London, after a terrorist with a false suicide vest that faced a knife caused the death of two people and was shot dead by police .

Pennsylvania

Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley demanded an urgent meeting with the commander of the US base.

He said: “I don’t underestimate how worrying this incident was and how much worse it could have been, especially considering the circumstances in which Harry Dunn tragically died.”

“This is aggravated by the fact that yesterday, me and the police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold were informed of another incident in Northampton in which a police vehicle was struck in early October by a vehicle who was also driving on the wrong side of the road. Fortunately there were no injuries.

“I want to be absolutely clear about the fact that these incidents simply cannot keep happening. We know very well in the case of young Harry how devastating they can be.

“Therefore, the PFCC and I have requested an urgent meeting with the base commander at RAF Croughton to discuss road safety around the base and I hope this meeting will take place next week.”

Only the best news in your inbox

see more

Ms. Sacoolas has refused to return to the United Kingdom to face justice. The United States Department of State has called a request for extradition from the United Kingdom for its “very inappropriate”.

Earlier this week, Dunn’s parents claimed that Boris Johnson had “no desire or intention” to meet them.

The couple said that despite “repeated assurances to the contrary,” the prime minister had not spoken to them in person after the death of their son.

“Despite all his multiple failures, even the president of the United States, Donald Trump, took the time and trouble to meet with Harry’s parents and extend his condolences personally,” said the family’s lawyer.

The Independent has tried to contact the Ministry of Defense for comments.

Additional reports from the Press Association

.