Harry and Meghan's exit from the royal family has sparked epic reactions from supporters and haters

Social media was buzzing after the official release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal family this week. An influx of mixed emotions and divided opinions from fans and critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has invaded Twitter, Instagram and other public forums. While some were fully supportive of the couple’s unconventional decision, others came to criticize them for several reasons. Nonetheless, without being hampered by criticism, Harry’s recent statement was one that touched us all. Harry and Meghan have announced that they will retire as members of the royal family, followed by a statement from Buckingham Palace that the couple will cease to hold office in the near future.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“The UK is my home and a place I love,” said Harry in a speech at a charity event in London. “It will never change. The decision I made for my wife and I to step back is not a decision I took lightly. There have been so many months of discussion after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it true, but as far as that was concerned, there really was no other option, “he said.

Some supporters

In response, a woman tweeted, “I would also leave my whole family to Meghan Markle if I had the opportunity.” Activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu urged the couple to “go ahead and be happy” . Even the Queen’s inclusion of warm words for Meghan Markle triggers you. Your little dislike for Meghan is really annoying now, ”she added, slamming enemies and launching the hashtag #LeaveMeghanAlone.

Like Shola, several Twitter users said they were happy that the couple stopped using the title HRH (His Royal Highness). Others, however, seemed to appreciate the “gossip” coming their way, adding that they were anxious to see how it would be covered in the hit television series The Crown. Reacting to the shocking release of Harry and Meghan, lead actress sitcom Helena Bonham Carter posted: “The world is their oyster. It will be very interesting now to see that they are masters of their own destiny.”

Some enemies

Broadcaster Piers Morgan was tough on Meghan, adding, “The only thing Meghan did quickly to the royal family was to break them up.” One user seemed to be getting the most out of the whole episode of the royal family. Taunting Harry, he wrote: “Prince Harry on his first day at Job: Ah, that sucks the man.” Meghan and Harry spotted at the Prime Minister of the Lion King also raised their eyebrows. A message said: “OMG !! It is absolutely odious, shameful, rotten in the heart! They literally beg for lower class celebrity work although they are Duke and Duchess of the United Kingdom. ARE they not ashamed! ?? OMG, Diana would cry tears of blood. # Megxit # MeghanMarkle Despicable. “

Another user commented: “For years to come, Meghan Markle will be known as the person who overthrew the monarchy.”

Meghan back to basics?

The bone of contention among many social media users remains whether Meghan will return to the popular Suits show that made her a household name around the world before her marriage to Harry. While some think so, others ask to delay. An eccentric tweet said, “Meghan Markle couldn’t have done it a little earlier?” In time for a @Suits_USA final? “

One user even predicted that Meghan would be playing herself in The Crown Season 8. Well, how would it be trippy if that happened?

Suits fans wrote, “We could have had another Suits season if this decision had been made earlier. #Meghan #Megxit. “

Words of wisdom following #Megxit

One user has listed everything that Harry and Meghan have taught generations to come. “Meghan and Harry have just taught a whole generation of little girls and boys that: 1. Being a prince or a princess is overrated. 2. Money and fame do not bring happiness. 3. You must stay away from toxic situations. 4. You have to defend yourself. ”

And of course, some memes!

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth said in her statement, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have faced following a thorough review in the past two years and I support their wish for a more independent life. “

Some have speculated that Queen Elizabeth knew that Meghan was like “that” from the start. Posing a photo of the old looking Meghan at her wedding, the photo was captioned: “When you knew from the start that she was going to tear apart your #Megxit family.”

In light of this, a typical Bollywood meme appeared on your Instagram feed. With a speech bubble next to a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, it was subtitled: “Ja Meghan, Ja Jee Ley Apni Zindagi!” It looks like Meghan is the new classic DDLJ Simran!

“Can you quit YOUR FAMILY?” Read another post.

Then followed a compound WhatsApp group called “Royal Family”. The meme said “Meghan is gone” followed by “Harry is gone.” We are sure they also found it funny! This was followed by another post on Queen Elizabeth which said: “Harry ne mujhe WhatsApp pay black kardiya hai (Harry blocked me on WhatsApp).”

A user saluted the guts of the Duke and Duchess. “Very brave on the part of Harry and Meghan to choose January as the month to become independent.”

.