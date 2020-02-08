Harry and Meghan can now do “great philanthropic work,” says David Furnish

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can achieve “great philanthropic work” now that they have resigned from their role in the royal family, David Furnish said.

Speaking with the press association, the filmmaker said that the couple were currently in an “interesting moment of their lives.”

“And I know how passionate they want to give back and they really have the feeling that they have a platform and an awareness and a chance to do really great, great philanthropic work,” he said,

Furnish went on to describe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “like family” for him and his husband, Sir Elton John.

“We have a lot in common with Harry and Meghan,” he said.

“Elton and Prince Harry launched our MenStar Coalition at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, we raised money and donated money to Sentebale, the charitable work of his HIV / AIDS children in Lesotho.

“And he and Meghan both share a great love for Africa and so much of our work is based in Africa.”

In January, Prince Harry and Meghan unveiled their decision to “take a step back” from the royal family and to split a “financially independent” life between North America and the UK.

On Thursday, the couple first appeared together since the announcement at an event organized by JP Morgan in Miami, Florida.

It is said that Prince Harry gave a speech at the event in which he talked about how difficult it had been for him and Meghan in recent weeks, but how he did not regret his decision.

Prior to Harry’s departure to Vancouver, where the couple is currently supposed to live, he spoke at a private dinner for the Sentebale charity and explained “there was no other option” for him and his family to step away from the Royal family .

“Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve,” he said. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to that.

“The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not taken lightly. It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges and I know I am not always right, but there was really no other option in this regard. “

.