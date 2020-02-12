Harrison Ford speaks about the death and return of Han Solo

Harrison Ford recently addressed the death of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and his surprising return to The Rise of Skywalker.

Many fans were surprised by the death and subsequent return of Han Solo Ford’s Han Solo in the new Star Wars trilogy, but now the star has tackled why that happened by joking the idea to director J.J. Abrams. Han Solo Ford’s Han Solo appeared in The Rise of Skywalker as a way to help Kylo Ren turn his back on the dark after his fight with Rey.

As long-time fans know, Harrison Ford wanted Han Solo to die in the original trilogy. Although many years later finally got his wish when Han Solo was murdered by his own son Ben / Kylo. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Harrison Ford explained that he felt Han Solo was exhausted at this point and that the audience would have had an emotional blow to watch the hero die. Harrison Ford further joked that it was all J.J. Abram’s idea to bring Han Solo back. Watch the star below discussing the return of Han Solo.

“I thought his usability was exhausted, bleed out and was … well, I was willing to die for the cause. Take some gravitas with you. No good deed goes unpunished. J.J. said: “This is a good idea. I, J.J., have decided that this is a good idea and I want you to do it, “”

What did you think of the Han Solo return of Harrison Ford? Did you enjoy seeing the star play the sweet villain one last time? Sound out in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie , Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters.

The next Star Wars movie is scheduled for December 16, 2022.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

