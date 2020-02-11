Harrison Ford: find epic stories in your library

Hello and welcome to the home of Capital Sci fi Con, the not-for-profit convention of Edinburgh.

We donate all proceeds from the event to our chosen charity CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland)

Here are the figures from the previous shows, which is only possible with your support and presence.

2016: £ 37,680.68

2017: £ 75,150.68

2018: £ 74,740.55

2019: £ 62.704.07

Total so far: £ 250,276.07

As advertised on:

STVs “The late Show” and STVs “Live at Five”.

Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards: Nominee 2016 & 2017.

Nominated for fundraising of the year at the Scottish Charity Awards 2016.

Recipient of the 768th Points of Light Award from Prime Minister 2017.

Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards: Winner of the Fundraiser of the Year Award 2019.

Location: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

10 Newmarket Road

Edinburgh

EH14 1RJ

Convention dates / times:

Friday 14: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Sunday 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Evening Events Dates / Times:

Friday: Big Nerd Quiz and Karaoke 7.30 p.m. until late

Saturday: Meal with the stars 6.30 p.m. until late

We have a great special guest line-up of signing movies and TV on the weekend. We will also have comic artists / writers, guest reviews, guest photo shoots, cosplay competitions, movie cars, props, all types of traders and much more!

Stay up to date with announcements during the year and get closer to the event by checking in here regularly or follow us on:

Facebook: Capital Sci fi Con

Twitter: @capitalscificon

Instagram: CAPITALSCIFICON