Harmanpreet Kaur believes the T20 Women’s World Cup could revolutionize cricket

“Looking back over two years, India’s 50-year-old has done well and our T20 is having trouble. In the past two years we have changed as a T20 team and have been very positive in Australia,” she added.

“If you look at the other teams participating in the World Cup, they all look good before the tournament. All teams have strengths – but we do too. Our strength is spin,” said Haramanpreet.

She said Tri-Series will help team management find the best combination for the T20 World Cup.

“Our bowlers are always on the lookout for wicket delivery and when we have our backs to the wall,” she said.

While the spinners have done the work for the team, the Batters, especially the Middler Order, have to improve their game.

“We have not always managed to realize our potential as a team. Winning is always about how well you can use your skills.”

“With the victories in the last series against South Africa and the West Indies, we used our full potential. That helped us to achieve positive results. If we give 100 percent overall, the results take care of themselves,” said the skipper.

Harmanpreet also promised that 16-year-old Richa Ghosh would get a game in the tri-series. India has only one league game to try Ghosh, which alongside 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma is touted as the next big women’s cricket game.